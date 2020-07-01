Rare Disease Diagnostics Industry Anticipated to Reach $26.7 Billion by 2024 - Market Shares by Disease Class, Indication, Analysis Platform, Analysis Target, Test Purpose and Region

DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rare Disease Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rare disease diagnostics market should reach $26.7 billion by 2024 from $17 billion in 2019, rising at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period.

The scope of the report includes rare disease diagnostic technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, patents and companies. The market for rare disease diagnostic products and services is given for 2018 and 2019, and then forecast through 2024.



This report reviews the main diagnostic technologies and explains why genetic variation is important in clinical testing and disease. It then discusses significant large-scale research initiatives that impact rare disease diagnostic applications. Of particular interest is a discussion of global population-scale sequencing projects and their likely impact in linking genetic variation to rare disease diagnostics. The main market driving forces for rare disease diagnostic products and services are listed and discussed.



The report categorizes and quantifies the rare disease diagnostics market by the disease category, technology platform, test purpose, analysis target and geography segments.



More than 95 companies in the rare disease diagnostic industry are profiled in this report.



The research also provides a summary of more than 50 of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances that took place from April 2018 through April 2020, including key alliance trends.



The report includes:

An overview of the global markets and technologies for rare disease diagnostics and discussion on market opportunities for these technologies

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Evaluation of current market size, market forecast and description of market driving forces

Detailed market share analysis and quantification of rare disease diagnostics markets by disease class, indication, analysis platform, analysis target, test purpose and region

Briefing about rare disease therapies and how they influence the use of rare disease diagnostics

Details about Orphan Drug Act and other initiatives for rare diseases

Coverage of the key industries associated with developing and marketing rare disease diagnostics, including the DNA sequencing industry, PCR industry, and laboratory services industry

A look at the key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances and discussion on the key partnering trends

Profiles of key companies in the rare disease diagnostics industry, including 10x Genomics Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Freenome Inc., GenapSys Inc., Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc.

Market Insights



Rare diseases comprise a growing public health priority, as they affect upward of 300 million people globally and they are difficult to diagnose and treat.



There is a pressing need for better ways to detect and diagnose rare diseases, as well as to provide companion diagnostics for therapy guidance, clinical trials enrollment and therapy monitoring applications.



Better diagnostic tests for rare diseases can make significant differences in the lives of those affected by these conditions. Many rare diseases go undiagnosed for long periods of time because patients, families and physicians may have limited awareness of certain diseases, and the symptoms may not be informative to healthcare workers who may not have encountered such diseases before.



Extended time to diagnosis of a rare disease, along with so-called diagnostic odysseys, can lead to negative outcomes, including misdiagnosis or disease progression. Rapid, accurate diagnostics can significantly shorten these diagnostic odysseys.



In addition to early detection and diagnostic potential, rare disease therapeutics will be important in orphan drug development and use. Orphan drugs address rare disease patient populations, and they are expected to have a high growth rate through 2024. By 2024, orphan drugs may make up as much as one-fifth of global prescription sales. Rare disease diagnostics can be used to help physicians make proper decisions regarding which therapies to use and ways to monitor the efficacy of those therapies during treatment courses. Rare disease diagnostics can also be used to help select patients for orphan drug clinical trials.



More than 70% of rare diseases are inherited conditions, and they thus have genetic components, so this industry relies heavily on genetic analysis methods, including polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS) and Sanger sequencing.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographical Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview

Rare Disease Diagnostic Technologies and Markets

Large-Scale Initiatives and Consortia

Rare Disease Diagnostics Market Driving Forces

Global Rare Disease Diagnostics Markets

Chapter 4 Technology Background

Rare Diseases

Rare Disease Diagnostics Key Genetic Analysis Platforms

Sanger Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Chapter 5 Rare Disease Diagnostics Initiatives

BabySeq

Blood Profiling Atlas

Cancer-ID

Cancer Moon Shots Program

China Precision Medicine Initiative

ClinGen

ClinVar

Ending the Diagnostic Odyssey Act

EpiFemCare

France Genomic Medicine Plan

Friends of Cancer Research Project

Global Commission to End the Diagnostic Odyssey for Children with a Rare Disease

Integration of Imaging and Fluid-Based Tumor Monitoring in Cancer Therapy Program

Liquid Biopsies and Imaging for Improved Cancer Care

Matchmaker Exchange

Million Veteran Program

MIND

MedSeq

Precancer Atlas

Precision Medicine Initiative

Prompt

QuIP

TopMed

Treehouse Childhood Cancer Initiative

Very Rare Cancer Consortium

Population Sequencing Programs

Chapter 6 Rare Disease Diagnostic Industries

Sequencing Instrument Industry

Long-Read Sequencing Industry

Sequencing Informatic Industry

Polymerase Chain Reaction Industry

Genomic Medicines: Gene Therapy Industry

Genomic Medicines: Genetically Modified Cell Therapy Industry

Genomic Medicines: Gene Editing Therapy Industry

Genomic Medicines: RNA Therapy Industry

Rare Disease Diagnostics Artificial Intelligence Industry

Chapter 7 Rare Disease Diagnostics Strategic Alliances and Acquisitions

Acquisitions

Strategic Alliances

Key Trends

Alliance Summaries

Chapter 8 Rare Disease Diagnostics Markets

Rare Disease Diagnostics Market Driving Forces

Pressing Medical Need

Orphan Drug Act

Extensive Late-Stage Clinical Pipeline of Innovative Rare Disease Medicines

Rare Disease Initiatives

Rare Disease Diagnostics Markets

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Metabolic and Endocrine Disorders

Hematology

Immune System and Inflammation-Related Disorders

Musculoskeletal

Ophthalmology

Rare Cancers

Respiratory

Mass Spectrometry

Microarray

Next Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Sanger Sequencing

Other

Single Genes

Multiple Genes

Whole Genome and Whole Exome Market

Other Genomic Variants

Proteins

Screening and Early Detection Market

Diagnosis Market

Therapy Guidance Market

Monitoring Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Rare Disease Diagnostics Patents and Intellectual Property

Rare Disease Diagnostics Patents

Related Gene Editing Patents

Gene-Editing Patents: Sangamo Case Study

Gene Therapy Delivery Patents

RNA Therapy-Related Patents

CAR T-Cell Patents

Chapter 10 Company Profiles



10X Genomics Inc.

23Andme Inc.

3Billion Inc.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc.

Admera Health

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Alcediag

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc.

Ambry Genetics

Archimedlife Laboratories

Arup Laboratories

Astridbio Technologies Kft.

Asuragen Inc.

Athena Diagnostics Inc.

Base4 Innovation Ltd.

Baylor Genetics

BC Platforms

Berry Genomics Co., Ltd.

Bgi Shenzhen

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biocept Inc.

Cegat Gmbh

Cellmax Life

Celsee Diagnostics

Centogene Ag

Cergentis B.V.

Danaher Corp.

Dante Labs

Devyser Ab

Diacarta Inc.

Diploid

Directed Genomics Llc

Dnanexus Inc.

Electronic Biosciences

Epic Sciences Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Expedeon Ag

Fabric Genomics

Freenome Inc.

Fulgent Genetics

Fusion Genomics Corp.

Genapsys Inc.

Genedx Inc.

Genemind Biosciences Co., Ltd.

Genetics Research Llc

Genexosome Technologies Inc.

Genomatix Software Gmbh

Genome Profiling Llc

Genomenon

Genomic Expression

Genomnia Srl

Genomoncology

Genoox

Genospace

Gigagen Inc.

Golden Helix

Grandomics Biosciences Co., Ltd.

Guardiome

Helix Opco Llc

Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Invitae Inc.

Kingmed Diagnostics Center Co., Ltd.

Laboratory Corp. Of America Inc.

Laboratory For Molecular Medicine

Leucine Rich Bio Pvt., Ltd.

Loop Genomics

Macrogen Inc.

Mayo Medical Laboratories

Medgenome Labs Pvt., Ltd.

Molecular Loop Biosolutions Llc

Myriad Genetics Inc.

New England Biolabs

Newgene Ltd.

Nostros Genomics

Novogene Co., Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.

Preventiongenetics Inc.

Q-State Biosciences

Quantapore Inc.

Quantum Biosystems Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Real-Time Genomics Inc.

Retrophin

Roche Holding Ag

Seven Bridges Genomics Inc.

Sistemas Genomicos Sl

Softgenetics Llc

Sophia Genetics

Spera Medical

Strand Life Sciences Pvt., Ltd.

Supratech Micropath Laboratory & Research Institute Pvt., Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Twist Bioscience

