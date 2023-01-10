Rare earth metals market to grow by 8.1% Y-O-Y in 2023; Growing demand for electronic appliances and personal equipment will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rare earth metals insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rare Earth Metals Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including Alkane Resources Ltd, Arafura Rare Earths Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Canada Rare Earth Corp, Energy Transition Minerals Ltd., Frontier Rare Earths Ltd., HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Iluka Resources Ltd., IREL ( India ) Ltd., Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD., Namibia Critical Metals Inc, Neo Performance Materials Inc., Northern Minerals Ltd., Rare Element Resources Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Ucore Rare Metals Inc., among others

Vendors: 15+, including Alkane Resources Ltd, Arafura Rare Earths Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Canada Rare Earth Corp, Energy Transition Minerals Ltd., Frontier Rare Earths Ltd., HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Iluka Resources Ltd., IREL (India) Ltd., Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD., Namibia Critical Metals Inc, Neo Performance Materials Inc., Northern Minerals Ltd., Rare Element Resources Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Ucore Rare Metals Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application, Type, and Geography

In 2017, the rare earth metals market was valued at USD 6,898.00 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 4,794.80 million. The rare earth metals market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,932.67 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3% according to Technavio.

Rare earth metals market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Rare earth metals market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Alkane Resources Ltd - The company offers mining and exploration services for rare earth metals.

- The company offers mining and exploration services for rare earth metals. Arafura Rare Earths Ltd. - The company offers mining extraction and separation plants for rare earth metals.

- The company offers mining extraction and separation plants for rare earth metals. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. - The company offers a wide range of rare earth elements such as lithium, rare earth, cesium, tantalum, feldspars, tin, and indium.

- The company offers a wide range of rare earth elements such as lithium, rare earth, cesium, tantalum, feldspars, tin, and indium. Canada Rare Earth Corp - The company offers mining and exploration for rare earth metals.

Rare earth metals market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Growing demand for electronic appliances and personal equipment

Surge in consumption from APAC

Rise of new production capacities

KEY challenges –

Demand-supply outages and the rise of substitutes

Lack of skilled professionals in the mining sector

Conservatism and federal control over production

The rare earth metals market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this rare earth metals market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the rare earth metals market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the rare earth metals market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the rare earth metals market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of rare earth metals market vendors

Rare Earth Metals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4932.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key countries US, China, Vietnam, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alkane Resources Ltd, Arafura Rare Earths Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Canada Rare Earth Corp, Energy Transition Minerals Ltd., Frontier Rare Earths Ltd., HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Iluka Resources Ltd., IREL (India) Ltd., Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD., Namibia Critical Metals Inc, Neo Performance Materials Inc., Northern Minerals Ltd., Rare Element Resources Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., and Ucore Rare Metals Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global rare earth metals market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Permanent magnets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Metal alloys - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Catalysts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Polishing powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Light rare earth elements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Heavy rare earth elements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Other element type - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Alkane Resources Ltd

12.4 Arafura Rare Earths Ltd.

12.5 Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

12.6 Canada Rare Earth Corp

12.7 Energy Transition Minerals Ltd.

12.8 Frontier Rare Earths Ltd.

12.9 HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd.

12.10 Hitachi Metals Ltd.

12.11 Iluka Resources Ltd.

12.12 IREL ( India ) Ltd.

12.13 Lynas Rare Earths Ltd.

12.14 Neo Performance Materials Inc.

12.15 Northern Minerals Ltd.

12.16 Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

12.17 SHOWA DENKO K.K.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

