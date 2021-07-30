Rarebreed Veterinary Partners' Co-Founders, Dan Espinal and Sean Miller, Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 New England Award Winners

PORTLAND, Maine, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rarebreed Veterinary Partners, a thriving community of veterinary hospitals whose mission is to deliver exceptional patient care, outstanding client service, and a kick-ass employee experience, is thrilled to announce that CEO and co-founder, Dan Espinal, and COO and co-founder, Sean Miller, have been named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 New England Award winners. This win proves to the veterinary profession, and the entire business world, that veterinary medicine and entrepreneurship can go hand in hand and result in something exceptional.

Dan Espinal and Sean Miller

Dan and Sean created Rarebreed to turn the veterinary profession on its head with a company that prioritizes employee satisfaction, retention and growth through a model of valuing healthcare teams. In an ever-changing industry, they continue to lead the charge in forward-thinking practices and top-notch company culture.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Dan and Sean were selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program's virtual awards gala on July 28, 2021.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award," Dan commented. "We dedicate it to all the people who work in veterinary hospitals who continually inspire us."

Sean added, "We are forever grateful to our employees and our partners who come to work, day in and day out, with dedication and compassion, to help reimagine the veterinary experience."

As New England award winners, Dan and Sean are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

