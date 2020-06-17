RareiTi Inc.™ Names Pharma Industry Veteran and Clinician Alex Evans as CEO

Alex Evans has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare services industry. She is a registered clinician with senior level experience in clinical quality and evidence- based practice and a passionate leader of patient-centered care solutions. Alex's career includes 13 years at Astra Zeneca and 5 years at Biogen Idec in both clinical and commercial roles. As an RN, Alex was former Head of Clinical Nursing at Astra Zeneca and former Head of Nursing at Danone Advanced Medical Nutrition (Nutricia).

Alex joins RareiTi from Europe's leading clinical home care provider, Healthcare at Home, where she was formerly Director of Quality and Governance and Regional Clinical Operations Director. She was responsible for delivering great commercial results through leading edge regulated patient support programs across a range of complex therapy areas and rare diseases.

RareiTi co-founder Natalie Douglas says, "We are truly delighted to welcome Alex as our CEO. She has a wealth of clinical and commercial industry experience, combined with a passion for delivering patient-centered, evidence-based care solutions, which will be invaluable for our clients."

Says co-founder Wendy White, "We welcome Alex at this very exciting time as we continue to build a global presence for RareiTi. Alex brings a unique skill set and senior management experience. She will be leading an international team from our European base in London, England."

"I am delighted to be joining RareiTi," Alex Evans says. "As a clinician I know first-hand how patients and their families rely on excellent services for support when dealing with complex health needs. I was drawn to RareiTi due its patient-centric culture and approach. The opportunity to work alongside Wendy and Natalie, who are both such inspirational ambassadors for rare disease, made the decision to join easy."

About RareiTi Inc.TM

RareiTi offers a new system of care for people and communities across the globe with unmet needs in the rare disease space. Our managed access and medicines management programs offer support beyond therapy, combining care solutions that are specifically developed, combining a breadth of global experience, cutting edge technologies and analytics that deliver better outcomes. To find out more visit www.rareiti.com or email us at [email protected].

SOURCE RareiTi Inc.

