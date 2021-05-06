RareMed CEO & Chairman Dr. Gordon Vanscoy Selected to Represent the United States in the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2021 Competition

" On behalf of the RareMed and PANTHERx teams, I humbly accept this recognition and am honored to represent the United States on the world stage ," said Dr. Vanscoy . "It is not only an opportunity to showcase the resilience and innovation of US entrepreneurs to the global economy, but to also advance our missions of better connecting those who suffer from rare diseases with the breakthrough treatments they need ."

The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the world's most prestigious competitive forums for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Dr. Vanscoy was selected from hundreds of regional winners and the 10 national winners to represent the United States at the global competition.

"Dr. Vanscoy is an example of ingenuity in action," said Andrew (AJ) Jordan, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Americas Director. "His vision for the treatment of those with rare diseases is taking us from the now to the next and beyond. We are proud to have him represent the United States at this year's World Entrepreneur Of The Year competition."

Dr. Vanscoy is an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 National Award winner following selection as an East Central regional award winner. His recognition marks the first time a Pittsburgh native will compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year award. Dr. Vanscoy will be competing for the single award of World Entrepreneur Of The Year alongside accomplished entrepreneurs from nearly 40 countries.

