RareMed names industry innovator Dennis Whalen as Technology VP to transform pharmacy hub industry with RarePath™

"We're thrilled to welcome Dennis to our leadership team" commented Dr. Gordon Vanscoy, Chairman and CEO of RareMed Solutions. "His combination of industry knowledge, passion to create innovative solutions, and motivational leadership skills fit perfectly with our culture and position RareMed to lead the industry in pharmacy hub technologies"

RareMed President Doug Gebhard added, "Dennis brings to RareMed a proven record in software development, IT team management, and technology strategy." Mr. Whalen established himself as a pioneer in the pharmacy hub industry at both CareForm and ConnectiveRx, and has proven successful across a wide array of disciplines, technologies, and teams. He has been working with RareMed in a consultative capacity since April, leading the RarePath™ development team.

RareMed is looking forward to the imminent debut of RarePath™, which will elevate industry standards for rare disease hub technological connectivity. RarePath™ is a thoroughly tested, web-based proprietary software platform that securely manages the process flows and relationships across all stakeholders associated with patient services programs, providing unmatched customizability, visibility, nimbleness, and ability to integrate innovative features.

About RareMed Solutions

RareMed Solutions is the nation's only rare disease patient services provider. RareMed partners with biopharma to transform the lives of patients afflicted with rare and devastating conditions by accelerating access to biomedical breakthroughs. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, RareMed offers case management, co-pay, coupon and financial assistance programs, reimbursement support, nursing support, healthcare professional education, patient adherence & education, and non-commercial pharmacy dispensing services to all 50 states, as well as associated support technologies. The company has a breadth of experience developing, transitioning, and maintaining therapy-specific solutions that ensure unparalleled manufacturer & patient satisfaction. RareMed's undivided rare disease focus, high caliber associates, fully dedicated teams, and sophisticated proprietary technology enable it to address the unique needs of rare disease patients. Visit our website at www.RareMed.com.

