Rasheq Zarif Named Deloitte Future of Mobility Tech Sector Leader

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced the expansion of its future of mobility executive leadership team with the addition of Rasheq Zarif as future of mobility tech sector leader for the technology, media and entertainment industry. Zarif joins Deloitte from Mercedes-Benz, where he served in a variety of senior leadership roles for 15 years, overseeing areas from product strategy to business innovation. At Deloitte, Zarif leads the further advancement and commercialization of the organization's growth in shared and autonomous mobility, connecting ecosystem leaders in technology, telecommunications and automotive sectors.

"The addition of Rasheq to Deloitte's executive mobility leadership team is a key milestone in our organization's continued expansion in fostering the 'future of mobility' ecosystem," said Scott Corwin, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "He brings deep knowledge and experience at the cross section of mobility; automotive research and development; and innovation and technology that will help Deloitte continue to accelerate our growth in mobility with key shapers in technology, automotive and other sectors."

Before joining Deloitte, Zarif served as the head of Lab 1886 USA, an incubator for Mercedes-Benz based in Silicon Valley. Rasheq has operationalized and scaled innovations around various digital mobility services. He was also part of leading cultural transformation and establishing partnerships/alliances for the company. He ramped up multiple startups for the organization and served in a leadership capacity for investments and acquisitions.

Zarif frequently presents at global mobility industry events including Smart Cities Council, Consumer Electronics Show and SXSW. He earned his Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of California - Berkeley and his Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Columbia University.

