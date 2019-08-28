Rashmi Radhakrishnan Appointed Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Arcadia University

"Having a robust and efficient IT unit and structure is crucial for universities today," said Dr. Ajay Nair, president of Arcadia. "The needs go beyond communication and include security, infrastructure, and academic and non-academic performance."

As Albright College's vice president for Digital Strategy and Infrastructure / CIO (2017-present) and CIO (2013-17), Rashmi was responsible for all aspects of technology on campus, including enterprise applications, enterprise data, information security, security awareness, infrastructure, and communications. She led the successful launch of a real-time, decision-support tool that tracked and projected revenue based on retention trends, financial aid, and other factors, as well as a multi-phased information security program that, among other improvements, resulted in a significant reduction in phishing attempts, a cross-functional incident response plan, and a strong information security literacy program.

Prior to her time at Albright, Rashmi spent 12 years at Thomas Jefferson University (formerly Philadelphia University), serving as director of Administrative Computing (2001-07), assistant vice president of Information Resources (2007-11), and associate vice president of Information Resources (2011-13). Among her accomplishments at Thomas Jefferson was the implementation of the Colleague ERP system, spearheading the business analytics initiative that included actionable analytics for decision makers in the academic and administrative areas of the University.

In 2013, Rashmi was named a Top IT Pro by The Philadelphia Business Journal for innovation at a nonprofit or government agency for the use of performance analytics and dashboards across the University's business and academic units. She has presented on a variety of IT issues at conferences and professional organizations, including on "The Challenges and Benefits of a Cloud-Based ERP for Smaller Institutions" and "Using Performance Analytics to Drive 'Smart Growth' Planning."

Rashmi earned a Master of Science in Instructional Technology at Thomas Jefferson University and a Bachelor of Science in Business at Meenakshi College in Chennai, India. She completed leadership programs with EDUCAUSE and a Management Development Program at Harvard University.

