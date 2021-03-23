Rashmi Srikanth MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

COLUMBUS, N.J., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rashmi Srikanth MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Family Practitioner for her exceptional contributions in medicine and her unwavering dedication at Capital Health Primary Care- Columbus.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Proudly serving Columbus, New Jersey, and the surrounding communities, Dr. Rashmi Srikanth MD is a board-certified family practitioner with six years of professional excellence in her field. She is currently practicing at Capital Health Primary Care- Columbus, a group practice consisting of three other doctors dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare. As a family practitioner, Dr. Srikanth offers a vast repertoire of expertise, including integrative medicine, women's health, and all acute and chronic conditions.

In light of her academic achievements, Dr. Srikanth completed her undergraduate studies at Rutgers University, followed by her medical degree at UMDNJ – Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick/Piscataway, NJ. She went on to complete her Family Medicine Residency at the Hunterdon Medical Center, Flemington, NJ. Since then, she remains abreast of the latest advancements in her field and maintains an active member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

She was also recently recognized as a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Throughout her career, Dr. Srikanth has also devoted her time to leadership and community service roles with local and international organizations, including Healthy Families for Life, Tar Wars — American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), Spanish Speakers (LISTOS), Adakum Educational Foundation, Experiential Learning International, Himalayan Health Exchange Program, Vencemos Barreras Juntos "Overcoming Barriers Together," and the American Medical Association (AMA).

In her spare time, Dr. Srikanth enjoys Indian classical dancing, singing, and doing fun projects with her kids.

Dr. Srikanth dedicates this honorable recognition to her mother, Anuradha Srinivas, who motivated her to become a doctor and to her husband, Srikanth Rajagopalan, for his unwavering support for her medical profession.

To learn more, please visit https://www.capitalhealth.org/our-locations/primary-care-columbus/meet-our-team/rashmi-srikanth-md.

CONTACT: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

