RASi, a Lexitas Company, Annonces Acquisition of Corp2000

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered Agent Solutions, Inc. "RASi", a Lexitas company, announced its acquisition of Corp2000. Corp2000, which is led by industry veteran Lee Scott, has been a leading Corporate/UCC/Registered Agent Service company for over 20 years with offices in both California and Delaware. The acquisition of Corp2000 will expand RASi's UCC offerings and will enable RASi to expand into the Financial Institution market.

"This is an exciting addition on multiple levels. We are gaining a team of talented individuals dedicated to service, an expansion of both our California and Delaware offices, and innovative technology offerings including a nationwide UCC e-Filing and Monitoring solution," said Sean Prewitt, President of RASi.

Lee Scott, President of Corp2000 said, "I couldn't be more excited to join the RASi family. Together, we will continue to concentrate on innovative technology and superior service which will allow us to expand into other markets and provide enhanced opportunities and additional capabilities to our clients."

RASi is a professional registered agent service company, which provides the best value for corporate and registered agent services through innovative technologies, competitive pricing and quality service. With offices in all 50 States, DC and international jurisdictions, RASi represents thousands of companies across the nation. RASi was acquired by Lexitas in 2020. For more information visit https://www.rasi.com/ and https://corp2000.com/.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies and is a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax. Services include record retrieval, court reporting, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

