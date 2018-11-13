Rasmussen College Celebrates Computer Science Education Week

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen College, a regionally accredited private college, today announced its continuing support for Computer Science Education Week (CSEdWeek), an annual program committed to inspiring K–12 students to take interest in computer science and coding at a young age.1 During CSEdWeek 2018, which takes place Dec. 3–9, kids of all ages are encouraged to participate in Hour of Code®, a global project devoted to inspiring students to enter the world of coding through fun, approachable one-hour events often sponsored by their schools or youth organizations. In an effort to demystify computer science and support industry initiatives, Rasmussen College has just launched a new interactive coding game for kids, Rassy's Picnic Party, to inspire the next generation of programmers to be successful in the digital economy.

"Children growing up in the 21st century already know more about computer usage than most of their parents do. But, to truly move forward, they need to know not just how to use a computer – they need to know how to make a computer's programs work for them," said Jennifer Ayotte, department dean for the Rasmussen College School of Technology. "As a college focused on bridging educational divides, we know that early learning will benefit students in the long run as they become more and more comfortable with the technology around them. Rasmussen College is excited to offer this fun Picnic Party game as part of Computer Science Education Week, and we encourage teachers and parents to dedicate at least an hour of their time to play – and learn – with the children in their lives."

New Game Is Hands-on Coding for Kids

Rassy's Picnic Party is an easy-to-learn game that helps kids, and kids at heart, to understand how their favorite games are made, as well as experience firsthand the thrill of creating what they see on the screen. Through 24 levels geared towards fourth graders and above, players will key in snippets of code using the web coding language CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) to help Rassy, the Rasmussen College moose, set out a picnic for his friends. Players will position picnic food on matching plates in increasingly creative scenarios.

To invite others to the picnic and help spark someone's interest in computer science, click here.

About the Rasmussen College Computer Science Program

The Rasmussen College Computer Science Bachelor's degree-completion program prepares adults interested in a Bachelor's level education to gain essential skills in Microsoft® Azure, practical application of software development and systems integration in as few as 18 months.2 Using industry standard technology, the online Computer Science degree courses provide students with the foundation they need in mobile, analytics and Cloud computing. Students also have the option to choose either Apple® IOS or Microsoft Universal Windows® mobile application development as a specialization for their Computer Science education.

"According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, job openings for software application developers are expected to rise by at least 30 percent by 2026," said Rodney Crater, department chair for the Rasmussen College Computer Science program. "Within our program, students dive into this in-demand field via a hands-on environment and can complete the program in as few as 18 months."2

The Rasmussen College Computer Science Bachelor's degree-completion program is also available with Flex Choice®, which provides students with an efficient, relevant and flexible way to earn a college degree. By combining self-paced, competency-based education courses with traditional courses, students are able to adjust their workload and master the skills they need.

To learn more about the Rasmussen College Computer Science program, visit rasmussen.edu/degrees/technology/computer-science/.

1Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. hlcommission.org | 800-621-7440

2Completion time is dependent on transfer credits accepted and courses completed each term.

Hour of Code is a registered trademark of Code.org

Apple is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.

IOS is a registered trademark of Cisco

Microsoft and Windows are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation

ABOUT RASMUSSEN COLLEGE:

Rasmussen College is a regionally accredited private college that is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through high-demand and flexible educational programs. Since 1900, the College has been committed to academic innovation and providing the highest standard of education while empowering students to pursue a college degree. Rasmussen College offers Certificate and Diploma programs through Associate's, Bachelor's and Master's degree programs online and across its 23 Midwest and Florida campuses. A pioneer in online education, the College is helping lead advancements in innovations such as competency-based education and comprehensive student support services that help working adults advance their careers. The College is also committed to providing a positive impact on society through public service and a variety of community-based initiatives. For more information about Rasmussen College, please visit rasmussen.edu.

Contact: Hannah Burn

Phone: 952-806:4660

Mobile: 651-361-0693

Email: hannah.burn@collegiseducation.com

SOURCE Rasmussen College

