Rasmussen College Expands Competency-Based Education Model to Updated Online RN to BSN Degree Program

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen College, a regionally accredited private college, today announced it has redesigned its Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN to BSN) online entrance option.1 The program will feature updated curriculum offered in a competency-based education (CBE) format with a new subscription-based pricing model and six-month academic terms. Students pay $4,250 per six-month term, and can take as many courses as they wish within the time frame to help control their time and cost.2 Enrollment is immediately available with classes beginning in February.

In understanding the demands of a busy nurse's schedule, this Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE)-accredited Nursing degree program makes it possible for students to continue working as they earn their BSN credential.3 The CBE courses are delivered in self-paced modules with robust faculty interaction and graded instruction, giving students flexibility over how they manage their time. CBE with subscription-based pricing allows students to move quickly through topics they understand without rushing through more challenging material.

"Rasmussen College is committed to innovation and is continually looking for ways to provide a contemporary and relevant education to our students," said Dr. Joan Rich, vice president of nursing at Rasmussen College. "We are proud to offer an innovative Bachelor of Science in Nursing education that is tailored to the demands of the working nurse. CBE coupled with subscription pricing provides access to some students who may have never believed a Bachelor's degree was within reach. Providing a supportive, flexible, affordable and quality nursing program allows our students to achieve the next level of their educational journey while they are juggling their busy personal and professional lives."

High Demand for RNs with Bachelor's Degrees

The Institute of Medicine (IOM) recommends the proportion of working RNs with Bachelor's degrees increase to 80 percent by 2020 in order to meet the needs of an aging population and the evolving healthcare system across the U.S. The Rasmussen College RN to BSN entrance option is designed for licensed RNs who are eager to advance their degree as quickly as possible—allowing them to help fill the significant need for RNs with Bachelor's degrees nationwide. The program, which can be completed in as few as two terms, has eight start dates per year, making it more accessible to working nurses.4 Students have support from multiple faculty members and tutors as well as 24-hour access to the Personal Support Center providing support as they work toward their degree.

Curriculum focuses on evidence-based practice, population health and healthcare technology, as well as incorporates the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) Essentials of Baccalaureate Education in Nursing and Quality and Safety Education for Nurses (QSEN) competencies. The cutting-edge nursing coursework integrates technology, informatics and data allowing students to develop digital fluency and promote improved patient care and outcomes.

To learn more about the Rasmussen College RN to BSN program, visit rasmussen.edu/degrees/nursing/rn-bsn/.

1 Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. hlcommission.org | 800-621-7440

2 Plus book fees; $15/book, 7 required books in the program for a total of $105

3 The Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program at Rasmussen College is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. 655 K Street, NW, Suite 750 Washington, DC 20001, Phone: 202-887-6791, ccneaccreditation.org

4 Completion time is dependent on transfer credits accepted and the number of courses completed each term.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN COLLEGE:

Rasmussen College is a regionally accredited private college that is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through high-demand and flexible educational programs. Since 1900, the College has been committed to academic innovation and providing the highest standard of education while empowering students to pursue a college degree. Rasmussen College offers Certificate and Diploma programs through Associate's, Bachelor's and Master's degree programs online and across its 23 Midwest and Florida campuses. A pioneer in online education, the College is helping lead advancements in innovations such as competency-based education and comprehensive student support services that help working adults advance their careers. The College is also committed to providing a positive impact on society through public service and a variety of community-based initiatives. For more information about Rasmussen College, please visit rasmussen.edu.

Contact: Hannah Burn

Phone: 952-806-4660

Cell: 651-361-0693

Email: hannah.burn@collegiseducation.com



SOURCE Rasmussen College

Related Links

https://www.rasmussen.edu

