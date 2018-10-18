Rasmussen College Opens New Campus in Orlando

ORLANDO, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen College, a regionally accredited private college, today announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art campus in Orlando, Florida.1 Enrollment is immediately available with classes beginning in January 2019. The new campus, which is the College's sixth in Florida and 23rd nationwide, is located at 385 Douglas Avenue, Suite 1100, in Altamonte Springs. The space includes classrooms, a computer lab, student learning and collaboration spaces, as well as simulation equipment in the campus' four labs for Health Sciences and future Nursing students. Construction on the multimillion-dollar facility began in March 2018. The campus is open to students and community members who are interested in earning a flexible and affordable degree at Rasmussen College. Local business and community organizations may also use the College for meeting space at no charge when available.

The College now features six campuses across the state in Fort Myers, Tampa/Brandon, Land O' Lakes/East Pasco, New Port Richey/West Pasco, Ocala and Orlando. In the past five years, nearly 7,000 students have graduated from Rasmussen College across the country.

"We are excited to expand our educational footprint into central Florida and its surrounding communities," said Rasmussen College president Dr. Trenda Boyum-Breen. "Rasmussen College is committed to providing affordable degrees and innovative learning options to meet the evolving needs of our area students and communities. Over the years we've seen the demand for healthcare and nursing professionals grow, especially in Florida. Our new campus gives the College an opportunity to better serve these students and prepare them for working in today's complex healthcare environments."

Understanding the Needs of the Orlando Community

Since 1900, Rasmussen College has been committed to academic innovation. It has focused on providing the highest standard of in-demand degree offerings and innovative learning options that meet the evolving needs of students while empowering them to pursue a college degree. The College knows that earning a degree is a personal investment, and Rasmussen College invests in its students and their success.

"We understand the job demands in Florida, as we have been teaching here since 2004," said Sharon Richardson, Rasmussen College Orlando campus director. "We know there is an extraordinary need for healthcare and nursing professionals in Florida and throughout the United States. In fact, healthcare occupations are projected to add more jobs than any of the other occupational groups across the next eight years. We are excited to be in the central Florida community, a dynamic place to live, grow and learn."

According to the Burning Glass Program Insight tool, demand for registered nurses in Florida is expected to grow by more than 25 percent over the next eight years (2018–2026). In order to help fill healthcare and nursing demands, the campus will focus on Health Sciences programs at launch and will look to add Nursing programs in the future. Students are also able to enroll immediately in one of the College's 40+ fully online programs, which range from Certificate and Diploma programs through Associate's, Bachelor's and Master's programs.

To learn more about Rasmussen College, please visit rasmussen.edu.

1Rasmussen College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. hlcommission.org | 800-621-7440

ABOUT RASMUSSEN COLLEGE:

Rasmussen College is a regionally accredited private college that is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through high-demand and flexible educational programs. Since 1900, the College has been committed to academic innovation and providing the highest standard of education while empowering students to pursue a college degree. Rasmussen College offers Certificate and Diploma programs through Associate's, Bachelor's and Master's degree programs online and across its 23 Midwest and Florida campuses. A pioneer in online education, the College is helping lead advancements in innovations such as competency-based education and comprehensive student support services that help working adults advance their careers. The College is also committed to providing a positive impact on society through public service and a variety of community-based initiatives. For more information about Rasmussen College, please visit rasmussen.edu.

Contact: Hannah Burn

Phone: 952-806-4660

Cell: 651-361-0693

Email: hannah.burn@collegiseducation.com

SOURCE Rasmussen College

Related Links

http://www.rasmussen.edu

