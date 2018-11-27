Rassini Concludes Its Contract With UBS As A Market Maker

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rassini, S.A.B. of C.V. (BMV: RASSINI) ("Rassini") informs that, due to being convenient for its interests, decided to cancel effective as of today the Market Maker contract with UBS Casa de Bolsa S.A. of C.V. for both "A" series and "CPO" series.

Rassini is a leading designer and producer of suspension and break components for the global automotive industry, primarily focused on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Rassini is the largest producer of suspension components for light commercial vehicles and the largest vertically integrated producer of brake disks in America, it has eight manufacturing facilities strategically located in Mexico, United States of America and Brazil, as well as five technological centers located in the same countries. The Suspension business products include piers for light and commercial vehicles, springs and hubs. Brake disks, barrels, brake systems joints, as well as some clutch and motor balancers components are produced within the Brake business. The customer base is substantial and diversified, being the main customers: General Motors, Ford Motor Company, FCA, Nissan, Volkswagen, Toyota, MAN, Scania, Mercedes-Benz and Daimler, among others.

