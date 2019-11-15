Rasson USA Supports Youth Billiards Through Charity Table Auction

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasson Billiards and their exclusive United States distributor, Imperial, are partnering with Matchroom Pool and the Billiard Education Foundation (BEF) to host a charity auction for the 9-foot Rasson OX arena table played on during the partypoker Mosconi Cup XXVI. Beginning Saturday, November 23, Rasson USA will be taking bids for the Rasson OX until December 2, with all proceeds to be donated to the BEF.

The OX is the latest table from Rasson Billiards and is the official table of the partypoker Mosconi Cup XXVI. The winner of the charity auction will be one of the first to own an OX in the U.S., with the table having been released on the market in November of 2019. Upon completion of the tournament, the table's cloth will be removed and signed by each pro player at the event. The table will also come with a certificate of authenticity and an engraved plaque identifying it as the partypoker Mosconi Cup XXVI Arena Table.

100 percent of all proceeds from the auction will be designated to the BEF to support youth billiards. The BEF was formed in 1993 as a nonprofit charity with a mission to promote a lifelong love of pool and build the next generation of players through youth programs and academic scholarships. "The Billiard Education Foundation is extremely grateful that Rasson and their U.S. distributor, Imperial, have chosen us to be the recipient of the funds from this amazing auction," said BEF Managing Director and BCA CEO Rob Johnson. "What a great example of a leading company in our industry stepping up to support junior players with opportunities to compete in tournaments nationally and internationally, receive ongoing coaching and instruction and obtain educational scholarships. We will continue to strive to promote, operate and grow our junior programs."

The OX is equipped with Rasson-designed and patented Slate Leveling and Leg Leveling Systems, Thermo-Plastic rubber pockets, 30mm thick premium slate, Klematch cushion rubber, aluminum support beams, and Adamath rails that are warp, scratch and heat resistant. The OX has been designated as the official table of the partypoker Mosconi Cup, replacing the Rasson Victory II Plus, which previously held the title. "We're thrilled to have so many top players from all over the world play on the OX," said Junny Song, General Manager of Rasson Billiards. "We believe that whoever this table goes to after the event will enjoy many good years playing on it and we're more than excited to be able to give back to youth billiards and support the development of this sport!"

Bids will be accepted through the auction's official eBay page to be posted on Rasson USA's social media channels on Saturday, November 23. For news and updates about the auction follow Rasson USA on Facebook or Instagram @RASSONBILLIARDSUSA. For more information about Rasson and Rasson products visit www.rasson.cn.

About Rasson Billiards

Rasson Billiards was established in 1990 and has since become the leading manufacturer of billiard slate and billiard tables worldwide. Each Rasson commercial table is built with expert craftsmanship and the highest quality materials available. Rasson offers its support to an array of international billiard tournaments like EPBF, ICP, ECP, UMB, WPA, and more. Rasson has been designated as the official table of the partypoker Mosconi Cup, World Cup of Pool, World Pool Masters and by many international billiard organizations like Matchroom, WPBL, GB9, and the Polish Billiard Association.

About Imperial

Imperial is the premier distributor of billiards equipment and is the exclusive distributor of Rasson products in the United States. With over 60 years of experience, Imperial has made a name in the industry with some of the most well-crafted pool tables and accessories on the market with price ranges to fit any budget. For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.imperialusa.com. Follow Imperial on Twitter, Facebook @imperial_usa and Instagram @imperial_gameroom.

