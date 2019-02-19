Rastelli Foods Launch the Moving Mountains Meatless Burger in the Middle East

SWEDESBORO, N.J., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rastelli Foods, an industry-leading corporation supplying the finest hotels, restaurants, institutions and retail markets, today announced that it has partnered with leading British plant-based meat company Moving Mountains Foods in a partnership worth $12 million over three years. Rastelli Foods will be launching the Moving Mountains® Burger to restaurants in the Middle East.

The Moving Mountains launched at Gulfood in Dubai, UAE in partnership with Rastelli Foods

With the demand for plant-based and food-tech options growing, the Moving Mountains® burger is set to be the most impactful food invention of the century, which has taken a team of leading U.K. scientists, chefs and farmers more than three years in a lab and over 500 test-kitchen recipes to create the final product.

The future of eating well for health and for the planet, Moving Mountains' plant-based meat requires less land, less water and produces less greenhouse emissions than animal meat. It looks, smells and tastes as indulgent as regular meat so it can be enjoyed 100 percent guilt-free. Not a veggie burger, Moving Mountains® allows an experience so akin to animal meat, it will convert even the most committed carnivores.

Every Moving Mountains® Burger is 100 percent plant meat, zero percent cow and looks just like a regular patty. When cooked in the pan or BBQ, it sizzles, smells and browns just like the very best juicy burger.

Simeon Van der Molen, founder of Moving Mountains, says, "We're so pleased to be expanding outside of Great Britain and launching the U.K.'s first-ever plant-based meat burger into the Middle East. This marks a huge leap in innovation for humanity and will allow consumers to bite into a future of food technology that is better for their health and the health of our planet.

Mr. Van der Molen told NME.com, "Our 100 percent plant-based meat burger has taken scientists, chefs and farmers over three years to make and is the closest replication to animal meat in the U.K., but requires less land, less water and produces less greenhouse emissions."

"The environmental impact of the animal agriculture industry is becoming catastrophic and so it is essential that technological innovation keeps up to provide a real solution for food that is sustainable but doesn't compromise on taste, therefore providing a viable alternative for vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters alike."

Tony Rastelli of Rastelli Foods Group says, "Rastelli has been providing premium foods in the region for many years. The addition of Moving Mountains® Burger to our product portfolio comes at a great time as we are seeing a growing demand for meat substitutes in the Middle East. The Moving Mountains® Burger really smells and tastes like meat but is completely plant-based. It's the best alternative to meat that I have ever tried. I'm confident that consumers in the region will love it."

ABOUT MOVING MOUNTAINS

Moving Mountains is a 100 percent independent British business. Unlike other plant-based meat brands outside of the U.K., it has no shareholders from the meat industry, meaning there is never a compromise on the brand's core values. Moving Mountains is a bold and powerful metaphor for the brand's "massive" goal of living in harmony on a sustainable planet, as well as a daily affirmation in the form of cruelty-free, plant-based food and human health.

Driven by a long-standing passion to make a positive difference to the planet, Moving Mountains' founder, British entrepreneur Simeon Van der Molen, launched Moving Mountains one year ago with a mission to bring real, radical change to people's everyday diet by giving a plant-based alternative that is genuinely competitive in taste, texture and satisfaction to animal meat products. Since this launch, Moving Mountains has grown to supply 1,500 locations across the U.K. and is expanding across Europe and the world at a rapid rate.

ABOUT RASTELLI FOODS GROUP

Rastelli Foods Group has been at the center of food management since 1976. An industry-leading corporation supplying the finest hotels, restaurants, institutions and retail markets with the highest-quality food products and service. Since our inception, we have expanded our operation of eight retail locations to three high-quality, USDA-inspected processing facilities, warehouses and distribution centers.

Rastelli Foods Group is a world-class provider of products that set the standard in taste, quality, cleanliness and safety from each of our food processing plants. We take ownership of the production process; hand trimming, processing and packing in our state-of-the-art facilities. Through direct ownership or proprietary partnership, we select the finest products for our customers and carefully monitor quality throughout all of the steps needed to fulfill orders.

Today, commercial clients are able to expand their food product offerings with an extensive menu of gourmet meats, seafood, heat and serve items, desserts and gift packages through our national home delivery program.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Mike Carr, Marketing Director, Rastelli Foods

Office: 856.803.1100

Email: mcarr@rastellis.com

Related Links

Rastelli Foods Group Website

Moving Mountains Website

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXPRGO_7mg4

SOURCE Rastelli Foods Group

Related Links

http://rastellifoodsgroup.com

