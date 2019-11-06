RateMyAgent Expands Agent-Centric Reviews Platform with RealSatisfied Data

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RateMyAgent, the global agent reviews and marketing platform for real estate professionals to generate, aggregate, and syndicate client reviews, today announced syndication of RealSatisfied recommendation data into the RateMyAgent platform. This channel extension and use of API technology expands the benefits of RateMyAgent's Everywhere Reviews offering, ensuring frictionless access for real estate agents to their online data while increasing overall review consolidation, integration and greater syndication across all marketing channels, including Google, Facebook and other social media.

"We're committed to showcasing this industry's excellent client service," said Mark Armstrong, co-founder and chief executive officer of RateMyAgent. "We are reducing the struggle of gathering reviews, and sharing them, so adding RealSatisfied data to our offering makes sense."

The real estate industry is going through incredible disruption since billions of dollars are being funneled into real estate technology companies. Many fear this effort will result in the removal of the agent from the home buying and selling process. However, despite this perceived threat, the National Association of Realtors Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers study shows that 87% of buyers purchased their home through a real estate agent or broker, demonstrating an uptick from years prior.

Savvy agents understand the power of third-party validation and social proof. Therefore, client reviews are a critical component of any digital strategy. From ranking in search to establishing professional credibility, RealSatisfied has created a turnkey solution to quickly collect actionable feedback, while RateMyAgent maximizes reach across all digital platforms such as social media, ad networks, and websites.

RateMyAgent is committed to helping agents focus their efforts on delivering incredible consumer experiences through the automated platforms to ensure transparency for future clients. More information about the impact of RealSatisfied and Everywhere Reviews can be found on RateMyAgent .

RateMyAgent is an Australia-based review platform now expanding rapidly in the United States. In Australia, RateMyAgent is used by agents who sell 80% of property across Australia and get reviews for 1 in 3 homes sold nationally. RateMyAgent launched in the United States in 2018 and has partnerships with MLS's from Florida to California, including CRMLS, the countries largest MLS. They are the first review platform to be included and endorsed by the National Association of Realtors® 2019 NAR's REACH Accelerator Program. RateMyAgent is listed on the Australian stock exchange. More information about RateMyAgent can be found at www.ratemyagent.com

