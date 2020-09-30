RateMyAgent Launches an Industry-Wide Agent of the Year Awards Program

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RateMyAgent, an agent review and digital marketing platform for real estate professionals to generate, aggregate, and syndicate client reviews, today announced the launch of the real estate industry-wide customer service awards program called the Agent of the Year Awards. This national awards program is based on verified client review data instead of focusing solely on traditional awards criteria like sales volumes and commission dollars.

RateMyAgent understands what a review actually embodies--a real estate professional's hard work, long hours, heart, and soul, all for the sake of creating remarkable consumer experiences. The RateMyAgent proprietary algorithm will calculate both verified and unverified reviews captured from coast to coast and will surface the top agents based on client feedback. There will be a winner from each state, along with the seven U.S. geographic regions: New England, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Mountain, and West. One of the regional winners will be named the national winner, who can claim the official title, U.S. Agent of the Year.

"We launched the Agent of the Year Awards program six years ago in Australia," said Mark Armstrong, co-founder and chief strategy officer of RateMyAgent. "We wanted to reward hard work and honor the consumer experience. Now is the perfect moment to do the same for the U.S. real estate industry."

The process is simple. Deliver excellence. Focus on the client experience. Raise the quality of customer service. An agent's effort, captured in a RateMyAgent verified review, which is tied directly to the transaction for authenticity, is the entry ticket. No fees, no lengthy application process, no nominations. Winners will be announced at Inman Connect in early 2021. All reviews for consideration need to be received by 11:59 PM PST, Sunday, January 3, 2021, for property transactions throughout 2020.

Three Easy Steps to Enter the Agent of the Year Awards:

Activate free RateMyAgent Profile which is available to every real estate professional Collect verified RateMyAgent reviews, linked directly to the transaction Focus on delivering an excellent client experience

RateMyAgent is endorsed by the 2019 REACH program by the National Association of Realtors®

About RateMyAgent

RateMyAgent is an Australia-based review platform now expanding rapidly in the United States. In Australia, RateMyAgent is used by agents who sell 80% of property across Australia and get reviews for 1 in 3 homes sold nationally. RateMyAgent launched in the United States in 2018 and has partnerships with MLS's from Florida to California, including CRMLS, the country's largest MLS. They are the first review platform to be included in NAR's REACH Accelerator Program. RateMyAgent is listed on the Australian stock exchange. More information about RateMyAgent can be found at www.ratemyagent.com

