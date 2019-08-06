RateYourSeats.com Improves Ticket Buying Experience With New, Fan-Forward 360-Degree Seat Views

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RateYourSeats.com is proud to announce that fans now have access to interactive, 360-degree seat view photos for all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums. Founded in 2010, RateYourSeats.com provides ticket buyers with the most advanced seat selection technology. Interactive 360-degree Seat View Photos join its suite of free seat selection and ticket buying products, including Shade and Cover Finder, SeatScore™ and Super-Charged Interactive Seating Charts, among others.

"Especially for fans who do not frequently attend live events, seat selection can be intimidating. Infrequent attendance, combined with a lack of knowledge of venue amenities, raises the risk-factor associated with ticket buying," explains CEO and Founder Keith Hanson. "While all of RateYourSeats.com's tools have been built to improve the ticket-buying experience, Interactive 360-degree Seat View Photos are poised to level the playing field for infrequent venue attendees. Fans can see what seats and seat views look like with extreme detail—including size, padding and available legroom—as well as accurately judge for themselves the distance to the closest hot dog stand and the amount of shade and cover to be expected."

Interactive 360-degree Seat View Photos are possible because of a major technological advantage that the RateYourSeats.com development and product teams uncovered. Since live events provide a forum for fans to interact with performers and sports teams, RateYourSeats.com strives to reflect that interactivity in its seat selection tools. As such, it was important that users be able to use their cellular hardware to become fully engaged in an immersive 360-degree experience. By utilizing the VR framework A-frame, the RateYourSeats.com team was able to incorporate user movement into the 360-degree photo experience. Using A-frame ensures that MLB fans have unfettered access to the new seat selection tool, regardless of mobile device or browser.

"As far as our analysts can tell, no other 360-degree stadium seat view product provides as rich an experience or works as seamlessly as ours does," Keith remarked. "A major competitor's 360-degree VR views utilize 3D stadium imagery, compiled from computer-generated images. Our 360-degree Seat View Photos paint more complex, nuanced and therefore more useful pictures—our trained stadium researchers captured live, in-game images. Similarly, their product lacks the interactive features and seamless, cross-device functionality our 360-degree Interactive Seat View Photos have."

Currently, RateYourSeats.com offers the Interactive 360-degree Seat View Photos for all 30 MLB ballparks. Coverage extends to 99% of MLB tickets available for purchase on RateYourSeats.com. Following a successful rollout, the team is evaluating opportunities at NFL and NHL stadiums, as well as at similar live event venues.

