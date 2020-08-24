RATIONAL Launches New iVario Product Line in North America

New to North America and now available from RATIONAL dealers, the iVario debuts a powerful new performance class in foodservice equipment defined by faster cooking times, extraordinary flexibility, and acute precision that delivers unmatched results. It also is up to four times faster, and uses up to 40% less electricity when compared to conventional equipment.

Built with intelligence, the iVario learns cooking patterns , alerts the user when items need attention and adjusts cooking paths to achieve desired results. The intuitive screen display allows kitchen staff, at any level, to easily boil, simmer, sauté, braise, pan fry, deep-fry, and more, at a press of a button.

Fast, even and precise heating is accomplished via patented heating technology . The iVario uses ceramic heating elements attached to a durable heat-conductive, scratch-resistant pan base designed to withstand extreme temperature swings and heavy everyday use. The iVario pan base reaches 400°F in less than three minutes, and can reduce the temperature with similar speed. Numerous sensors measure the pan base every second to adjust temperatures for consistent results and energy efficiency.

Another innovative feature provides flexibility by allowing the user to divide the iVario pan base into as many as four individual cooking zones . Each zone can have a different shape, size and cooking temperature. The feature even can save cooking zones, to keep operations consistent while helping staff to produce better food.

"This is the perfect time to introduce the iVario product line because every foodservice operation is looking to increase efficiencies, maximize productivity and produce outstanding food," states Markus Glueck, executive vice president for RATIONAL North America. "The technology incorporated into the iVario improves both the employee and customer experience, and advances the way commercial kitchens operate. It's what the industry needs now."

The iVario also includes a number of features that improve working conditions and safety in the kitchen. Chef favorites include the automatic lifting and lowering function that, for example, brings baskets of pasta out of the water automatically when done, avoiding overcooking and manual lifting. This function is also great for frying. Another favorite is the pan tilt feature. At the touch of a button, the pan tips forward making it easy to remove soups, stews and other cooked items, always pouring straight down. The pan edges remain cool at all times, and the optional electronically controlled height adjustment improves kitchen ergonomics. The iVario Pro L and XL integrate the optional height-adjustment into their bases, while height-adjustable stands are available for the iVario 2-XS and Pro 2-S.

The iVario perfectly complements the recently released iCombi Pro combi oven. Together they replace 90% of traditional cooking appliances, and provide a solution to many pain points such as unskilled labor, budget pressure and the demand for outstanding food quality. They share a similar operating system, access to the RATIONAL ConnectedCooking digital platform, and define the kitchen of the future. See the iVario and iCombi Pro in action at an in-person MORE Tour event or an online MORE Tour webinar. The MORE Tour event dates and additional iCombi information is available on www.rationalusa.com.

About RATIONAL

The RATIONAL Group is the world market and technology leader in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens. Founded in 1973, the company employs more than 2,300 people worldwide. RATIONAL is listed on the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX.

To learn more about RATIONAL products and services, attend a RATIONAL CookingLive event to see how RATIONAL products help commercial kitchen operators do more with less space, waste, energy, cost and stress. To reserve your place, visit www.rationalusa.com.

