Rational Surgical Solutions Partners with GPC Systems Ltd to Provide Cutting Edge Healthcare Technology

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rational Surgical Solutions is pleased to announce the formation of a strategic partnership with GPC Systems Ltd (GPC), an innovative mHealth company located in the UK. Rational Surgical Solutions sought the partnership in order to provide a European partner to support clients in the UK and within the EU. Additionally, RSS will act as a distribution partner for GPC in North America for GPC 3D wound care software.

"More and more of our prospects are asking for a contact point in Europe that can act as a full-service option, especially organizations that have an existing Microsoft Azure base," says Dr. Jonathan Fialkov, Founder and CEO at Rational Surgical Solutions. "We wanted to find just the right partner to expand our line of services in Europe. We are delighted to work with GPC; they offer just what we were looking for, and their reputation for quality was also an important consideration." GPC will provide order processing and customer relations for Rational Surgical Solutions' clients in Europe. "Rational Surgical Solutions is a known leader in the mHealth space for patient education, risk mitigation and clinical efficiency," notes Dr. Ian Wiles, Founder and Medical Director at GPC.

Together, Rational Surgical Solutions and GPC offer a one-stop source for clients who demand premier mHealth Cloud-based solutions.

About Rational Surgical Solutions:



Rati-Fi® is the only mHealth technology platform that combines both patient education and informed consent – enhancing the entirety of the care experience from start-to-finish.

Rational Surgical Solutions is a privately-held corporation and has been developing software since 2015. Innovative and client focused , RSS has a reputation for superior software and service. Developed by medical practitioners who saw the need for more efficiency and better communication, the Rati-Fi® system can help mitigate risk, increase revenue, and improve patient outcomes.

Additional information about the company can be found at www.Rati-Fi.com

About GPC Systems Ltd:



GPC is an award-winning software house with over 25 years of experience working with healthcare and law enforcement organizations all over the world. GPC is driven by the needs of their customers, in healthcare, to improve care through the most efficient use of resources and, in policing, to enable forces to achieve more with less.



More information can be found at www.gpcsl.com



Enquiries to rachealjones@gpcsl.com

