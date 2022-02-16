Rattan Furniture Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Significant Increase in Demand for Outdoor Rattan Furniture to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the rattan furniture market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 870.19 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global rattan furniture market growth is the significant increase in demand for outdoor rattan furniture . In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19-induced lockdowns led to the closure of restaurants, bars, and workplaces that negatively impacted the demand for outdoor furniture items such as rattan furniture. However, the need for outdoor rattan furniture in the residential category has increased dramatically due to the pandemic, as people were forced to stay at home and work from home. Thus, the increase in demand from residential end-users due to the WFH culture is expected to drive the global rattan furniture market during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

The rattan furniture market report is segmented by End-user (Residential and Commercial) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The rattan furniture market share growth by the residential segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth of the segment is mainly driven by the increase in demand for multifunctional and multipurpose residential furniture comprising mainly foldable beds and extendable sofa sets, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

The rattan furniture market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market.

Agio International Co.



Barbeques Galore Aust Pty Ltd



Braxton Culler Inc.



Fischer Mobel GmbH



Hartman Outdoor Products UK Ltd



Haworth Inc.



Keter Plastic Ltd.



Linya Group Ltd.



Modi Workspace Pvt Ltd.



TUUCI LLC

Rattan Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 870.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.81 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agio International Co., Barbeques Galore Aust Pty Ltd, Braxton Culler Inc., Fischer Mobel GmbH, Hartman Outdoor Products UK Ltd, Haworth Inc., Keter Plastic Ltd., Linya Group Ltd., Modi Workspace Pvt Ltd., and TUUCI LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agio International Co.

Barbeques Galore Aust Pty Ltd

Braxton Culler Inc.

Fischer Mobel GmbH

Hartman Outdoor Products UK Ltd

Haworth Inc.

Keter Plastic Ltd.

Linya Group Ltd.

Modi Workspace Pvt Ltd.

TUUCI LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

