Rauniel Argüelles Sánchez's new book Frases Que Retan Mi Oído, a stirring tome filled with evoking stories that inspire virtue and grace in life

Rauniel Argüelles Sánchez said this about his book: "With an educational nuance, tips and recommendations go hand in hand in each story. Each sentence contains a personal story intended for both genders with the great objective of raising human values. The poetry mixed in his acrostics is the drop of sweetness in his creations—a humble point of view to reflect on our day to day."

Published by Page Publishing, Rauniel Argüelles Sánchez's new book Frases Que Retan Mi Oído will uplift the readers' hearts and minds as they delve into this book's heartfelt stories that show the essence of humanity and positive values.

Consumers who wish to find the true meaning of life through evoking memories and virtuous circumstances can purchase Frases Que Retan Mi Oído online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

