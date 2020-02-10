﻿RAVE Releases Guide to Women's Fashion in 2020

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drowning in a sea of fashion blogs, online retailers, and department stores? Don't despair, RAVE Reviews is here to help. Their guide to women's fashion in 2020 narrows down nine styles from trendy to classic that will push your style in the right direction this year.

"From comfortable options to high-end picks, and from Gen Z style to athleisure, our guide to women's fashion puts you in touch with your own personal style," said William Kennedy, marketing and creative manager for RAVE Reviews.

Brands were reviewed on the following fashion "types": the comfy one, the minimalist, the Gen Z-er, the eleganté, the basics, the curated girl, the queen of earth, and the athleisurely.

Women's fashion brands reviewed in the article are as follows:

* Black Crane Easy Pants

Brand: Black Crane                        Hometown: Los Angeles, California

* Black Crane Loose Pullover

Brand: Black Crane                        Hometown: Los Angeles, California

* Rylee + Cru Utility Jumpsuit

Brand: Rylee + Cru                        Hometown: San Diego, California

* Alternative Apparel NYTT Twist Front Half Sleeve Midi Dress

Brand: Alternative Apparel                Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

* Lele Sadoughi Headband

Brand: Lel Sadoughi                         Hometown: New York City, New York

* APC Standard Jeans

Brand: APC                                        Hometown: Paris, France

* Want Les Essentiels shoes

Brand: Want Les Essentiels                  Hometown: Montreal, Quebec

* Blundstone Thermal

Brand: Blundstone                                Hometown: Tasmania, Austalia

* Zara Belted Trench Coat

Brand: Zara                                        Hometown: New York City, New York

* Everlane Cotton Box-Cut Tee

Brand: Everlane                                Hometown: San Francisco, California

* Glossier's Makeup Set

Brand: Glossier                                Hometown: New York City, New York

* Eckhaus Latta Portrait Top, Jeremy Scott Mini Skirt

Brand: Eckhaus Latta                        Hometown: Los Angeles, California

* MadeMe Velour Plaid Biker Short

Brand: MadeMe                        Hometown: New York City, New York

* MadeMe Velour Plaid Baby Tee

Brand: MadeMe                        Hometown: New York City, New York

* Dolls Kill Mermaid Chrome Hellrazor Crop Tee

Brand: Dolls Kill                        Hometown:San Francisco, California

* Prada Printed Poplin Dress

Brand: Prada                        Hometown: New York City, New York

* Manolo Blahnik BB Pump

Brand: Manolo Blahnik                Hometown: London, England

* Farrow Darina Silk Shirt

Brand: Farrow                        Hometown:X

* J. Crew Silk Scarf

Brand: J. Crew                        Hometown: Lynchburg, Virginia

* Zara Tailored Wool Frock Coat

Brand: Zara                                 Hometown: New York City, New York

* Elizabeth Arden's Advanced Ceramide Capsules

Brand: Elizabeth Arden                Hometown: Miami, Florida

* Kate Spade Toujours Large Satchel

Brand: Kate Spade                        Hometown: New York City, New York

* Lululemon Always on High Rise Tight

Brand: Lululemon                        Hometown: Vancouver, Canada

* River Island Cropped Sweater

Brand: River Island                Hometown: London, England

* Lancome's La Vie Est Belle

Brand: Lancome                        Hometown: Paris, France

* Jesse Kamm Sailor Pants

Brand: Jesse Kamm                Hometown: California

* Madewell Corduroy Straight-Leg

Brand: Madewell                        Hometown: New York City, New York

* Standard Baggu set of 3

Brand: Standard Baggu                Hometown: San Francisco, California

* Le Bon Shoppe Socks

Brand: Le Bon Shoppe                Hometown: X

* Olio e Osso Lip Balm

Brand: Olio e Osso                        Hometown: Portland, Oregon

* Marni Pleated Silk Skirt Turbolent Print

Brand: Marni                        Hometown: New York City, New York

* Simon Miller W012 Jean

Brand: Simon Miller                Hometown: Los Angeles, California

* Patagonia Women's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

Brand: Patagonia                        Hometown: Ventura, California

* 501 original fit Women's Jeans

Brand: Levi Strauss & Co.        Hometown: San Francisco, California

* R+Co Rockaway Salt Spray

Brand: R+Co                        Hometown: Miami, Florida

* Balenciaga Trainers Speed

Brand: Balenciaga                        Hometown: New York City, New York

* Acne Studios Cropped Sweatshirt

Brand: Acne Corp                        Hometown: New York City, New York

* Koral Desonic Stretch Shorts

Brand: Koral                        Hometown: Vernon, California

Brand: Forever21                        Hometown: Los Angeles, California

* Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kits

Brand: Kylie Cosmetics                Hometown: Oxnard, California

Read the complete ranking here:

https://www.ravereviews.org/women/womens-fashion-2020/

RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.

