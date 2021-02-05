RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended December 27, 2020.

Second Quarter Highlights:

The Company recorded net income of $102 thousand for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to net income of $14 thousand for the same period of the prior year.

Total revenue decreased by $0 .7 million to $2 .1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the same period of the prior year.

.7 million to .1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the same period of the prior year. Income before taxes was $104 thousand for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $10 thousand for the same period of the prior year.

thousand for the same period of the prior year. Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales decreased 18% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the same period of the prior year.

Pie Five comparable store retail sales decreased 16% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the same period of the prior year.

On a fully diluted basis, net income increased $0 .01 per share to $0 .01 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to net income of $0 .00 per share for the same period of the prior year.

.01 per share to .01 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to net income of .00 per share for the same period of the prior year. Cash and cash equivalents increased $3.3 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2021 to $6 .3 million at December 27, 2020 .

million during the second quarter of fiscal 2021 to .3 million at . Pizza Inn domestic unit count finished at 142.

Pizza Inn international unit count finished at 32.

Pie Five domestic unit count finished at 37.

"While we continue to work through challenges presented by the pandemic, we are seeing strong indications that the team and strategy we've put into place are taking hold and yielding results in repositioning RAVE for long-term success," said Brandon Solano, Chief Executive Officer of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. "We hold significant cash, have limited leverage, and were more profitable in Q2 during the pandemic than we were in Q2 a year ago before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic leading to dining room restrictions and closures."

"In Q2 at Pie Five we tested a new pricing strategy and product innovation called Panzano pan pizza. Test stores outperformed the rest of the Pie Five system by double digit percentages in increased traffic and sales. Panzano pan pizza is something most other fast-causal pizza players are hard-pressed to duplicate due to our oven technology and is amazingly craveable, using house-made dough and whole milk mozzarella shredded in-house from block. We are in the process of rolling this product and pricing strategy out to Pie Five stores nationally and expect to be completed in February. We anticipate significant other innovation to follow."

"At Pizza Inn, we are driving operations consistency and facilities improvements while launching our first pilot of a point-of-sale technology that we expect to be adopted system-wide. In addition to the Contactless Buffet To-Go and new Right-Way Buffet, we are eagerly awaiting vaccine distribution and reduced dine-in restrictions to launch key innovations specifically designed to enhance the buffet experience as families emerge from their homes and seek exciting dining experiences together, not just functional feeding," Solano concluded.

"Our results this quarter are once again a testament to the incredible efforts by our team to control costs amid the continuing effects of the pandemic," said Clint Fendley, Vice President of Finance of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. "Our focus on cost controls yielded another quarter of profitability as the income before taxes for the six months ended December 27, 2020 was $182 thousand. RAVE's cash balance of $6.3 million further bolsters our position as we deal with the lingering effects of the pandemic while working to revitalize both of our brands. Although we have experienced modest store closures, the closures have been less than we expected when the pandemic began and are a credit to the tenacity of our franchisees."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for its financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

The Company considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important supplemental measures of operating performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other parties interested in our industry. The Company believes that EBITDA is helpful to investors in evaluating its results of operations without the impact of expenses affected by financing methods, accounting methods and the tax environment. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors by excluding non-operational or non-recurring expenses to provide a measure of operating performance that is more comparable from period to period. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for evaluating operating performance, assessing the effectiveness of business strategies, projecting future capital needs, budgeting and other planning purposes.

"EBITDA" represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, severance, gain/loss on sale of assets, costs related to impairment and other lease charges, franchisee default and closed store revenue/expense, and closed and non-operating store costs. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income is included with the accompanying financial statements.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Assumptions relating to these forward-looking statements involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions, regulatory framework and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Although the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are believed to be reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in these forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation that the objectives and plans of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. will be achieved.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Founded in 1958, Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] owns, operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 200 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants and Pizza Inn Express kiosks domestically and internationally. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. Pie Five Pizza Co. is a leader in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space. Pizza Inn Express, or PIE, is developing unique opportunities to provide freshly made pizza from non-traditional outlets. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE". For more information, please visit www.raverg.com.

RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

December 27, 2020

December 29, 2019

December 27, 2020

December 29, 2019 REVENUES: $ 2,128

$ 2,830

$ 4,031

$ 5,706























COSTS AND EXPENSES:





















Cost of sales

75



115



153



249 General and administrative expenses

1,185



1,565



2,274



2,928 Franchise expenses

606



838



1,153



1,704 Gain on sale of assets

-



-



-



(11) Impairment of long-lived assets and other lease charges

4



193



21



341 Bad debt expense

88



36



115



28 Interest expense

23



24



46



51 Depreciation and amortization expense

43



49



87



96 Total costs and expenses

2,024



2,820



3,849



5,386























INCOME BEFORE TAXES

104



10



182



320 Income tax expense (benefit)

2



(4)



4



69 NET INCOME

102



14



178



251























INCOME PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK - BASIC: $ 0.01

$ 0.00

$ 0.01

$ 0.02























INCOME PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK - DILUTED: $ 0.01

$ 0.00

$ 0.01

$ 0.02























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

17,712



15,129



16,596



15,106























Weighted average common and potential dilutive common shares outstanding

18,510



15,930



17,394



15,924







RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)



December 27, 2020

June 28, 2020











ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,292

$ 2,969 Restricted cash

235



234 Accounts receivable, less allowance for bad debts of $166 and $269, respectively

919



965 Notes receivable

1,006



546 Deferred contract charges

35



44 Prepaid expenses and other

261



174 Total current assets

8,748



4,932











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property, plant and equipment, net

324



366 Operating lease right of use asset, net

3,274



3,567 Intangible assets definite-lived, net

136



155 Notes receivable, net of current portion

65



449 Long-term deferred contract charges

232



231 Deposits and other

-



5 Total assets $ 12,779

$ 9,705











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES









Accounts payable - trade $ 649

$ 446 Accounts payable - lease termination impairments

-



407 Accrued expenses

791



775 Operating lease liability, current

658



632 Deferred revenues

155



254 Total current liabilities

2,253



2,514











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Convertible notes

1,562



1,549 PPP loan

657



657 Operating lease liability, net of current portion

3,138



3,471 Deferred revenues, net of current portion

806



960 Other long-term liabilities

51



51 Total liabilities

8,467



9,202











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 26,000,000 shares; issued 25,090,058 and 22,550,376 shares, respectively; outstanding 18,004,904 and 15,465,222 shares, respectively

251



225 Additional paid-in capital

37,136



33,531 Accumulated deficit

(8,538)



(8,716) Treasury stock at cost









Shares in treasury: 7,085,154 and 7,085,154, respectively

(24,537)



(24,537) Total shareholders' equity

4,312



503











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,779

$ 9,705







RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

December 27, 2020

December 29, 2019











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income $ 178

$ 251 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:









Impairment of long-lived assets and other lease charges

21



341 Stock compensation expense

-



(85) Depreciation and amortization

87



96 Amortization of right of use assets

293



230 Amortization of debt issue costs

13



15 Gain on the sale of assets

-



(11) Provision for bad debt

115



28 Deferred income tax

-



60 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Restricted cash

(1)



- Accounts receivable

(69)



126 Notes receivable

(102)



- Deferred contract charges

8



(2) Inventories

-



1 Prepaid expenses and other

(87)



59 Deposits and other

5



- Accounts payable - trade

203



(35) Accounts payable - lease termination impairments

(428)



(658) Accrued expenses

17



(2) Operating lease liability

(307)



(241) Deferred revenue

(253)



(505) Deferred rent and other

-



(21) Cash used in operating activities

(307)



(353)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Payments received on notes receivable from fixed asset sales

26



108 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(26)



(47) Cash provided by investing activities

-



61











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from sale of stock

3,761



- Equity issuance costs

(130)



(1) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities

3,631



(1)











Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

3,324



(293) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

3,203



2,264 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 6,527

$ 1,971











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION





















CASH PAID FOR:









Interest $ -

$ 2 Income taxes $ 16

$ 18











Non-cash activities:









Conversion of note to common shares $ -

$ 64 Operating lease right of use assets at adoption of ASC 842 $ -

$ 3,428 Operating lease liability at adoption of ASC 842 $ -

$ 3,875







RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

December 27, 2020

December 29, 2019

December 27, 2020

December 29, 2019 Net income $ 102

$ 14

$ 178

$ 251 Interest expense

23



24



46



51 Income taxes

2



(4)



4



69 Depreciation and amortization

43



49



87



96 EBITDA $ 170

$ 83

$ 315

$ 467 Stock compensation expense

-



(85)



-



(85) Severance

-



119



-



119 Gain on sale of assets

-



-



-



(11) Impairment of long-lived assets and other lease charges

4



193



21



341 Franchisee default and closed store revenue

(44)



(307)



(111)



(454) Closed and non-operating store costs

75



(1)



158



5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 205

$ 2

$ 383

$ 382

