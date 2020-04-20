RAVE Restaurant Group Launches 'Feed Essential Workers' Program

DALLAS, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc., the parent company for Pizza Inn and Pie Five Pizza, has just launched "Feed Essential Workers" programs at both brands to donate meals to healthcare, grocery, fire department and police department staff.

Now through May, Pie Five Pizza and Pizza Inn guests can pay it forward and purchase a meal for the frontlines for $5 or $10 while placing a call-in order or ordering online. 100% of all funds will go directly towards feeding local essential workers and those in need.

"There's nothing more important to us than giving back to our communities, and our involvement has never been more vital," said RAVE Chief Operating Officer Mike Burns. "We are facing challenging times, but we will get through this together. With help from Pie Five and Pizza Inn guests, we will be able to serve our neighbors who have been bravely serving us."

Pizza Inn and Pie Five Pizza are currently serving guests through carryout, curbside and contactless delivery at participating locations. For the restaurant nearest you, and to order online, visit pizzainn.com or piefivepizza.com.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Founded in 1958, Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] owns, operates and franchises approximately 300 Pie Five Pizza, Pizza Inn and PIE restaurants domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is a leader in the fast-casual pizza space offering made-to-order pizzas ready in under five minutes. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. PIE is a kiosk concept that offers a fast, convenient way to serve customers the same iconic, quality pizza they have come to expect from Pizza Inn. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE". For more information, please visit raverg.com.

