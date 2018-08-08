Rave Reviews Releases 2018 Ranking of Best Boxer Briefs

EUGENE, Ore., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rave Reviews, the innovative ranking site that creates entertaining write-ups using advanced data-driven analysis, has published its ranking of the "19 Best Boxer Briefs for 2018." The ranking is available at https://www.ravereviews.org/men/best-boxer-briefs/.

Boxer briefs are now the most popular style of underwear for men. Undoubtedly, they are the best answer to the question made famous by Hanes and Michael Jordan ("Boxers or briefs?") by combining the best of both worlds.

Beyond the recognizable names of underwear brands that have been around for decades, the ranking features several companies new to the scene. Many of these newcomers are innovating boxer briefs with game-changing features.

As Thomas Pettus-Czar, author of the Rave Reviews ranking for Best Boxer Briefs, explains, "I never thought that there would be much you could do to improve upon a staple product like a pair of boxer briefs, but then my package met the pouch, and now I'll never wear pouch-less underwear again."

Companies like BN3TH and SAXX (both category winners in the Rave Reviews ranking) incorporate this pouch, a 3-dimensional, hammock-like pocket that provides unprecedented support and comfort.

Comfort is one of the metrics comprising the methodology used for this list of the 19 Best Boxer Briefs. The other criteria are fit, material, value, and appearance.

The Best Boxer Briefs ranking names the Mack Weldon AIRKNITx as the Best Active Boxer Briefs. Hamilton and Hare is the winner in the Best Luxury Boxer Briefs category, and the Patagonia Everyday Boxer Brief wins for Best Eco-Conscious Boxer Briefs.

The Best Travel Boxer Briefs category goes to the BN3TH Pro Boxer Brief. The SAXX Vibe is featured as the Best Everyday Boxer Briefs.

The full list of winners includes:

AIRKNITx by Mack Weldon, New York, NY

Boxer Brief by Hamilton and Hare, London, United Kingdom

Everyday Boxer Brief by Patagonia, Ventura, CA

Pro Boxer Brief by BN3TH, North Vancouver, BC, Canada

Vibe by SAXX, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Sport Microfiber Boxer Briefs by Jockey, Kenosha, WI

MicroCool Mesh 6" Boxer Briefs by Terramar, Tarrytown, NY

No Boxer Boxer by Lululemon, Vancouver, BC

Karl Heinz Cotton Jersey Boxer Briefs by Schiesser, Radolfzell, Germany

Boxer Briefs by Handvaerk, Southampton, NY

Bamboo Boxer Briefs by Cariloha, Salt Lake City, UT

Boxer Brief by tasc Performance, Metairie, LA

Give-N-Go by ExOfficio, Tukwila, WA

Merino 150 by Smartwool, Steamboat Springs, CO

Anatomica by Icebreaker, Wellington, New Zealand

Second Skin by Tommy John, New York, NY

18-hour Jersey by Mack Weldon, New York, NY

Buck Naked Performance by Duluth Trading Company, Belleville, WI

Light Micro Boxer Brief by Calvin Klein, New York City, NY

Rave Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for popular consumer goods. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, 9 months later, you'd have Rave Reviews.

