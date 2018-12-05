RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of 25 Best White Elephant Gifts

EUGENE, Ore., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published its ranking of the "25 Best White Elephant Gifts," available at https://www.ravereviews.org/entertainment/best-white-elephant-gifts/.

Gift giving during the holidays can be a stressful experience. Deciding what to get and whom to get it for is no small task. Does Bill, your office neighbor, deserve a stack of air fresheners or a Slim Jim from the corner gas station? Or something more thoughtful like a Starbucks gift card because he stops for coffee every morning? Perhaps a coffee cup that looks like a toilet. You can't go wrong here. The joy of white elephant gift giving is that no one expects anything expensive or personal. And if they do, be a nice person and fill them in. Best case scenario, you made people laugh—or cry depending on the type of work environment. If you're participating in some white elephant gift giving this year, RAVE has you covered with the 25 Best White Elephant Gifts.

"Picking out gifts for people can feel like a lot of pressure, especially if you're buying for someone you don't know very well. These funny yet thoughtful gift ideas are here to get you started!" said Hillary Miller, Managing Editor for RAVE Reviews.

When determining which gifts to feature, RAVE compared similar lists from multiple credible sites and focused on three factors; Affordability, Uniqueness, and Laugh-a-bility. These factors were combined to rank the laugh-0-meter, a 1-10 scale.

The full list of featured products includes:

Awkward Turtle The Word Card Game for Adults

Beard Head Stubble Populous Beard Beanie

BigMouth Inc Toilet Mug

Dad Bag 3D Beer Belly Waist Pocket

Dammit Doll Classic

Desktop Cornhole: Give it a toss! (Miniature Editions)

EZ DRINKER Beer & Soda Can Holster Belt

Farting Animals: Adult Coloring Book

Fat Cat Art: Famous Masterpieces Improved by a Ginger Cat with Attitude

Funny Animal Paw Socks

Funny Mug - World's Okayest Employee

I Survived Another Meeting that Should Have Been an Email

Lavley 16 Adult Achievement Stickers

Little Stinker The Original Bag of Unicorn Farts Cotton Candy

Nostalgia Retro Pop-Up Hot Dog Toaster

Nostalgia TCS2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster

Oh, The Meetings You'll Go To!: A Parody

Oh, for Fox Sake Stemless Wine Glass

Potty Putter Toilet Time Golf Game

Simply Genius Singing Dancing Twerking Naughty Reindeer Ornament

Solar Mooning Gnome - Light Up Butt Garden Gnome by GreenLighting

The Original "If You Can Read This" Funny Socks

The Screaming Goat (Book & Figure)

The Totally Awesome Book of Useless Information

Warner Brothers DC Comics Wonder Woman, "Being Wonder Woman" Adult Comfy Throw Blanket with Sleeves

