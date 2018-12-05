RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of America's 25 Most Festive Christmas Towns
08:36 ET
EUGENE, Ore., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published its ranking of "America's 25 Most Festive Christmas Towns," available at https://www.ravereviews.org/travel/americas-25-most-festive-christmas-towns/.
A lot of us try to avoid traveling during the holidays, for obvious reasons. Others would prefer to go on a festive road trip that's fueled by eggnog and the Christmas spirit. For this, a good place to start is the infamous town of Leavenworth, coming in at #1 on RAVE's 25 Most Festive Christmas Towns ranking.
This article offers something truly unique and jolly about each town featured, along with a suggested location to hang your hat, dry your boots, and sip a hot toddy after a long day of caroling. According to Buddy The Elf, "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear."
"Not everyone gets to experience a festive holiday where they live. We want everyone to be jolly this Christmas, so we decided to rank and publish the jolliest and festive towns there are," said Hillary Miller, Managing Editor for RAVE Reviews.
When determining which towns to feature, RAVE compared similar rankings from multiple sources across the internet and focused on factors such as the number of holiday events held and overall holiday spirit. These factors were then combined to make the "Jingle Score."
The full list of featured towns and where to stay includes:
Andalusia, AL - Hickory Ridge Lodge & Inn
Asheville, NC - Biltmore Estate
Aspen, CO - The St. Regis Aspen Resort
Charleston, SC - The Spectator Hotel
Charlottesville, VA - Dinsmore Boutique Inn
Durango, CO - Historic Strater Hotel
Frankenmuth, MI - Midtown Bed & Breakfast
Healdsburg, CA - Hotel Healdsburg
Helen, GA - Hofbrau Riverfront Hotel
Leavenworth, WA - Leavenworth Village Inn
Lewisburg, WV - The Greenbrier Resort
Nantucket, MA - Veranda House
Naples, FL - Venetian Village
Natchitoches, LA - Church Street Inn
New York, NY - Warwick New York
North Pole, AK - Hotel North Pole
Oxford, MS - The Nest B 'n' B and Events
Park City, UT - The Chateaux Deer Valley
Santa Claus, IN - Santa's Cottages at Lincoln Pines Lakefront Resort
Solvang, CA - Royal Copenhagen Inn
St. Augustine, FL - Ancient City Inn & Fig Tree Cottage
Washington, D.C. - The Willard Hotel
Williamsburg, VA - Cedars of Williamsburg Bed and Breakfast
Woodstock, VT - The Village Inn of Woodstock
Zoar, OH - The Zoar School Inn
RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, 9 months later you'd have RAVE Reviews.
Questions? Contact:
Hillary Miller, Managing Editor, RAVE Reviews
Web: http://www.ravereviews.org/
Phone: 1 (877) 766-9088
Email: 206348@email4pr.com
SOURCE RAVE Reviews
Share this article