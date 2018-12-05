RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of America's 25 Most Festive Christmas Towns

EUGENE, Ore., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published its ranking of "America's 25 Most Festive Christmas Towns," available at https://www.ravereviews.org/travel/americas-25-most-festive-christmas-towns/.

A lot of us try to avoid traveling during the holidays, for obvious reasons. Others would prefer to go on a festive road trip that's fueled by eggnog and the Christmas spirit. For this, a good place to start is the infamous town of Leavenworth, coming in at #1 on RAVE's 25 Most Festive Christmas Towns ranking.

This article offers something truly unique and jolly about each town featured, along with a suggested location to hang your hat, dry your boots, and sip a hot toddy after a long day of caroling. According to Buddy The Elf, "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear."

"Not everyone gets to experience a festive holiday where they live. We want everyone to be jolly this Christmas, so we decided to rank and publish the jolliest and festive towns there are," said Hillary Miller, Managing Editor for RAVE Reviews.

When determining which towns to feature, RAVE compared similar rankings from multiple sources across the internet and focused on factors such as the number of holiday events held and overall holiday spirit. These factors were then combined to make the "Jingle Score."

The full list of featured towns and where to stay includes:

Andalusia, AL - Hickory Ridge Lodge & Inn

Asheville, NC - Biltmore Estate

Aspen, CO - The St. Regis Aspen Resort

Charleston, SC - The Spectator Hotel

Charlottesville, VA - Dinsmore Boutique Inn

Durango, CO - Historic Strater Hotel

Frankenmuth, MI - Midtown Bed & Breakfast

Healdsburg, CA - Hotel Healdsburg

Helen, GA - Hofbrau Riverfront Hotel

Leavenworth, WA - Leavenworth Village Inn

Lewisburg, WV - The Greenbrier Resort

Nantucket, MA - Veranda House

Naples, FL - Venetian Village

Natchitoches, LA - Church Street Inn

New York, NY - Warwick New York

North Pole, AK - Hotel North Pole

Oxford, MS - The Nest B 'n' B and Events

Park City, UT - The Chateaux Deer Valley

Santa Claus, IN - Santa's Cottages at Lincoln Pines Lakefront Resort

Solvang, CA - Royal Copenhagen Inn

St. Augustine, FL - Ancient City Inn & Fig Tree Cottage

Washington, D.C. - The Willard Hotel

Williamsburg, VA - Cedars of Williamsburg Bed and Breakfast

Woodstock, VT - The Village Inn of Woodstock

Zoar, OH - The Zoar School Inn

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, 9 months later you'd have RAVE Reviews.

