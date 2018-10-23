RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of America's 30 Best Halloween Towns and 20 Most Popular Halloween Costumes
Halloween is, for some, a ritual more than a holiday. It's an excuse for college kids to dress weird and party (as if they need one), and it's also a time for children to release their imaginations into the night. It's the one night of the year when you can walk down the street, dressed up as a machete wielding masked man, and not get tased by the police. Whether you plan on defending your neighborhood streets from a zombie outbreak, are heading to Salem, MA to catch a witch trial, enjoying Ghostbusters at home with your cat, Mittens, or hustling your way to a sugar coma, these articles are a must read.
The full list of featured towns includes:
Anoka, MN
Austin, TX
Buena Park, CA
Ceredo and Kenova, WV
Chatham, MA
Chattanooga, TN
Chicago, IL
Estes Park, CO
Fort Worth, TX
Independence, KS
Laconia, NH
Las Vegas, NV
Los Angeles, CA
Louisville, KY
New Orleans, LA
New York, NY
Orlando, FL
Philadelphia, PA
Portland, OR
Romeo, MI
Salem, MA
San Diego, CA
San Francisco, CA
Savannah, GA
Seattle, WA
Sleepy Hollow, NY
St. Helens, OR
St. Louis, MO
Telluride, CO
Williamsburg, VA
The full list of featured costumes includes:
Alf
Almira
Britney Spears
Frozen
Game of Thrones
Harley Quinn
Harry Potter
Jason
Joker
Madonna
Marvel's Avengers
Ninja Turtles
Power Rangers
Simpsons
South Park
Spiderman
SpongeBob
Star Trek
Star Wars
Wonder Woman
RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, 9 months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.
