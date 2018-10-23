RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of America's 30 Best Halloween Towns and 20 Most Popular Halloween Costumes

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published its rankings of "America's 30 Best Halloween Towns" and the "The 20 Most Popular Halloween Costumes." The rankings are available at https://www.ravereviews.org/category/entertainment/.

Halloween is, for some, a ritual more than a holiday. It's an excuse for college kids to dress weird and party (as if they need one), and it's also a time for children to release their imaginations into the night. It's the one night of the year when you can walk down the street, dressed up as a machete wielding masked man, and not get tased by the police. Whether you plan on defending your neighborhood streets from a zombie outbreak, are heading to Salem, MA to catch a witch trial, enjoying Ghostbusters at home with your cat, Mittens, or hustling your way to a sugar coma, these articles are a must read.

The full list of featured towns includes:

Anoka, MN

Austin, TX

Buena Park, CA

Ceredo and Kenova, WV

Chatham, MA

Chattanooga, TN

Chicago, IL

Estes Park, CO

Fort Worth, TX

Independence, KS

Laconia, NH

Las Vegas, NV

Los Angeles, CA

Louisville, KY

New Orleans, LA

New York, NY

Orlando, FL

Philadelphia, PA

Portland, OR

Romeo, MI

Salem, MA

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

Savannah, GA

Seattle, WA

Sleepy Hollow, NY

St. Helens, OR

St. Louis, MO

Telluride, CO

Williamsburg, VA

The full list of featured costumes includes:

Alf

Almira

Britney Spears

Frozen

Game of Thrones

Harley Quinn

Harry Potter

Jason

Joker

Madonna

Marvel's Avengers

Ninja Turtles

Power Rangers

Simpsons

South Park

Spiderman

SpongeBob

Star Trek

Star Wars

Wonder Woman

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, 9 months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

Questions? Contact:

Hillary Miller, Managing Editor, RAVE Reviews

Web: http://www.ravereviews.org/

Phone: 1 (877) 766-9088

Email: 203862@email4pr.com

SOURCE RAVE Reviews

Related Links

https://www.ravereviews.org

