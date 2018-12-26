RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of Best CBD for Dogs (And Other Pets)

EUGENE, Ore., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published its ranking of the "Best CBD For Dogs," available at https://www.ravereviews.org/health/best-cbd-for-dogs/.

About 70% of people in the US have at least one pet in their household. That's a lot of fur babies and quite a few vet visits. For centuries, domesticated animals have been used to assist humans with aspects of their life. Mental health, companionship, providing services, etc. Maybe it's time we started taking our pet's health more seriously. Just like humans, our pets are prone to health issues like inflammation and anxiety which leads to unnecessary pain and suffering.

CBD shows promising results when used properly, and can provide your pet with a certain level of comfort. RAVE Reviews has put together an in-depth guide on the potential benefits of giving your pet CBD and a list of conditions that CBD could be used to combat. Administering CBD to animals provides them with no sort of "high." Read the full article for more information on CBD and its benefits for animals.

"We love our pets and that means taking responsibility for their health issues," said Hillary Miller, Managing Editor for RAVE Reviews. "If making my dog's quality of life better means giving him CBD every day, then I'm game."

When determining which CBD to feature, RAVE analyzed data from reviews across the web and focused on multiple factors such as quality, price, and company transparency.

The full list of featured products includes:

4 Corners - Bayfield, CO

Receptra Naturals - Centennial, CO

Hemplucid - Provo, UT

Pure Hemp Botanicals - Brighton, CO

Bluebird Botanicals - Louisville, CO

Pet Releaf - Littleton, CO

Lazarus Naturals - Seattle, WA

Kat's Naturals - Dunlap, TN

Pure Spectrum - Evergreen, CO

NuLeaf Naturals - Denver, CO

