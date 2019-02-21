RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of the Best Bean Bag Chairs

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking of the "10 Best Bean Bags," available at: https://www.ravereviews.org/home/best-bean-bag-chairs/

Few products embody comfort and nostalgia like the bean bag does. Bean bags are the mac & cheeses and the chicken soups of the home decor world. Many people have fond memories of lounging in them when they were younger, but still can't resist the temptation to jump in them as adults. Despite basically being a large misshapen sack filled with something soft, bean bags have earned a permanent spot in households and trendy startups around the world.

RAVE Reviews knows that almost anything seems more enjoyable if you are doing it in a bean bag. The problem is finding quality bean bags. At first glance, there aren't many obvious indicators differentiating a quality bean bag that you can blissfully sink into from a sad sack that's going to be flat in a few weeks. They may look similar, but not all bean bags are made the same. This is why RAVE went out and found the best of the best. If you are looking get comfy, a good place to start would be with RAVE's number one pick, the Yogibo Max chair. The ranking also highlights the best budget bean bag and the best memory foam bean bag. Get ready to be very comfortable.

"There aren't many chairs that you can jump into, safely throw, and never stub your toe on. Bean bags check all of these boxes and that is a fantastic thing. Regardless of what you want to do in it, we have the best bean bags for you," said Hillary Miller, Managing Editor for RAVE Reviews.

In determining which bean bags to feature, RAVE compared reviews from sources across the internet and took into account multiple factors such as size, shape, fill material, cover material, warranty, price, customer reviews, brand, functionality, and comfort.

The full list of featured products includes:

Ace Casual Furniture Large Microsuede Bean Bag Chair - Minneapolis, MN

Big Joe Imperial Fufton Union Bean Bag - Grand Rapids, MI

Big Joe XXL Fuf Beanbag - Grand Rapids, MI

FomBag 6' Giant Fombag

GDF Studio David Faux Suede 8 Foot Lounger Bean Bag - Los Angeles, CA

Jaxx Sofa Saxx 7.5' Bean Bag Sofa - Atlanta, GA

PBteen Sherpa Beanbag - San Francisco, CA

Sofa Sacks Memory Foam Bean Bag Chair

Ultimate Sack 5000 Bean Bag Chair - Hudson, OH

Yogibo Max - Nashua, NH

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, 9 months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

Questions? Contact:

Hillary Miller, Managing Editor, RAVE Reviews

Web: http://www.ravereviews.org/

Phone: 1 (877) 766-9088

Email: 209971@email4pr.com

SOURCE RAVE Reviews

Related Links

https://www.ravereviews.org

