RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of the Best Probiotics for Women

Gut microbes play an important role in our overall health, but there's also a lot of bad bacteria in our gut. To maintain this delicate balance, we need extra help from time to time.

"Different probiotics help with different, specific issues–so you need to find a probiotic that's right for you," said William Kennedy, marketing and creative manager for RAVE Reviews. "While the best way to get probiotics is in food, the best probiotic supplement will help keep your system in perfect balance."

In determining which probiotic for women to feature, RAVE compared reviews from sources across the internet and took into account multiple factors such as a minimum of 1 billion colony forming units, probiotics containing one or more of the most researched genus of bacteria: Lactobacillus, Bifidbacteriu or Saccharomyces boulardii, probiotics designed specifically for women to help support vaginal health, price, ease of use and delivery, potency, stability, or an adequate shelf life, and tolerability ( gluten, soy, and dairy-free).

The full list of featured products includes:

Boula - Saccharomyces BOULArdii Vancouver, Canada Bronson S. Bouldarii Lindon, Utah Culturelle Probiotics Women's Healthy Balance Cromwell. Connecticut Garden of Life's Raw Probiotics Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Healthspan Super20 Pro Guernsey, United Kingdom Jarrow Formula Saccharomyces Boulardii & MOS Los Angeles, California Nutrition Essentials Acidophilus Probiotic Supplement Houston, Texas Optibac Probiotic Andover, England Phillips' Colon Health - Probiotics Capsules Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Vitamin Bounty Women's Pro-Daily Tallahassee, Florida

