﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking Series of the Best Air Purifiers

https://www.ravereviews.org/home/best-air-purifiers-for-allergies/ (Best for Allergies)

https://www.ravereviews.org/home/best-air-purifiers-for-mold/ (Best for Mold)

https://www.ravereviews.org/home/best-air-purifiers-for-pets/ (Best for Pets)

https://www.ravereviews.org/home/best-air-purifiers-for-smoke/ (Best for Smoke)

https://www.ravereviews.org/home/best-air-purifiers-for-dust/ (Best for Dust)

https://www.ravereviews.org/home/best-air-purifiers/ (Best Overall)

People take all sorts of precautions to stay safe and healthy: locks on doors, seatbelts, washing hands, water filters. However, one of the biggest factors in our health, the air we breathe, is seldom addressed. Poor air quality is a widespread cause of disease and health complications, and in extreme cases, it can even lead to death. Bad air is the silent killer. Scared yet? You should be if you take your health seriously. This is why RAVE Reviews went out and found the very best air purifiers to keep you safe and healthy. Is RAVE your new guardian angel? We really can't say, but yes.

While saving your life is certainly a reason to get a purifier, that's a little too broad. Households that deal with air quality issues usually have a specific cause and would benefit most from a purifier that is suited to address that issue. To cover all the bases, RAVE released 6 different rankings, taking several of the most common air pollutants into account. This includes purifiers specifically suited to cleaning mold, smoke, dust, allergens, and pet pollutants from your home.

"Air quality significantly impacts our health. Unfortunately, most people aren't sure if the air in their house is contaminated," said Hillary Miller, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews. "I think it's better to be safe than sorry, so I wholeheartedly recommend investing in a quality air purifier. This was an issue we really wanted to comprehensively cover, so that is why we released a cluster of rankings. There is something here for every home and office."

In determining which air purifiers to feature, RAVE compared reviews from sources across the internet and took into account multiple factors such as filtration effectiveness, company reputation, product warranty, filtration method and coverage, size, noise, ease of use, and more.

The full list of featured products includes:

Airpura T600 Tobacco Smoke Filtration Air Purifier - Laval, Canada

Alen BreatheSmart FIT50 HEPA Air Purifier - Austin, Texas

Alen BreatheSmart Flex Pure - Austin, Texas

Alen BreatheSmart Fur Family Smart Bundle - Austin, Texas

Austin Air HealthMate HM400 - Buffalo, New York

Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier - Los Angeles, California

Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier - Malmesbury, England

Fellowes AeraMax Air Purifier 200 - Itasca, Illinois

GermGuardian AC4825 3-in-1 Air Purifier - Euclid, Ohio

Hamilton Beach TrueAir Allergen-Reducing 04384 Air Purifier - Glen Allen, Virginia

Holmes HPA242-NUC Desktop Air Purifier - Boca Raton, Florida

Honeywell 50250-S True HEPA Air Purifier - Charlotte, North Carolina

Honeywell 50255B True HEPA Allergen Remover Air Purifier - Charlotte, North Carolina

Honeywell True HEPA HPA300 Air Purifier - Charlotte, North Carolina

Idylis AC-2118 Air Purifier

Levoit LV-H132 Air Purifier - Anaheim, California

Levoit LV-H132 Purifier with True Hepa Filter - Anaheim, California

Molekule Air Purifier - San Francisco, California

PureZone 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier by Pure Enrichment - Santa Ana, California

Rabbit Air MinusA2 Air Purifier - Los Angeles, California

Winix PlasmaWave 5300 Air Cleaner - Vernon Hills, Illinois

Winix PlasmaWave 5500-2 Air Purifier - Vernon Hills, Illinois

Winix WAC9500 Ultimate Pet True HEPA Air Cleaner - Vernon Hills, Illinois

