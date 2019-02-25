Ravenswood and GDM Announce Strategic Partnership

Ravenswood and GDM have worked together for the last 15 years coupling Ravenswood's product development and Mobile Ground Truth System (FlexTrain) exercise support with GDM's quality manufacturing of Ravenswood's signature product, the GPS and radio-based FREDI-2 tracking device. The result has been a history of unbroken success for the National Guard's eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) program and various other high-tech military and homeland security evolutions worldwide. The teaming agreement will allow Ravenswood and GDM to approach current and new clients with customized best-in-class products.

With the defense industry's recent focus on the supply chain security, Ravenswood's choice of US-based manufacturer is a smart move. In a 2018 report to President Donald Trump, the Interagency Task Force in Fulfillment of Executive Order 13806 stated, "The defense manufacturing supply chain flows goods and critical supporting information through multiple organizations of varying size and sophistication to transform raw materials into components, subassemblies, and ultimately finished products and systems that meet DoD performance specifications and requirements. These supply chain operations rely on an infinite number of touch points where digital and physical information flows through multiple networks – both within and across many manufacturers' systems. In today's digitized world, every one of these supply chain touch points represents a potential product security risk."

"Working with San Jose-based GDM to innovate and incorporate new technologies, we are able to mitigate risk to our customers and maintain the integrity of our products," said Ravenswood Production and Training/Testing-as-a-Service Manager, Andrew Power.

Read more: https://www.ravenswoodsolutions.com/ravenswood-gdm-announce-strategic-partnership/

CONTACT:

Katie Landry, Communications Manager

Katie.landry@ravenswoodsolutions.com

+1 949 306 8292

SOURCE Ravenswood Solutions

Related Links

http://www.ravenswoodsolutions.com

