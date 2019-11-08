Ravenswood awarded $555M contract to support Army National Guard training program

The mission of the XCTC program is to provide a highly realistic, fully instrumented, and intensive live training event for brigade combat teams, functional, and multi-functional brigades. The scope of the ARNG's XCTC program involves training as many as three brigades simultaneously at multiple locations using a government-provided instrumentation system that tracks and records location and time-synchronized training events.

"Ravenswood Solutions gives our all to provide best-in-class products and services to our troops," said Dan Donoghue, President and CEO of Ravenswood Solutions. "We are honored to be chosen to continue to support this critically-important training to our nation's Guardsmen."

More than 21,000 troops will train at XCTC exercises in 2020.

*The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.

Katie Landry

Communications Manager

949-306-8292

katie.landry@ravenswoodsolutions.com

SOURCE Ravenswood Solutions

Related Links

http://www.ravenswoodsolutions.com

