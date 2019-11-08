Ravenswood awarded $555M contract to support Army National Guard training program

News provided by

Ravenswood Solutions

Nov 08, 2019, 12:15 ET

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Army Contracting Command–Orlando has awarded Ravenswood Solutions an indefinite delivery/ indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for support to the Army National Guard's (ARNG) eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) program.

The single award contract will have a potential value of $555 million and will provide planning, operations, and sustainment for the XCTC program through October 31, 2024.

Soldiers train during a 21-day eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 17, 2019. This was one of over 40 National Guard exercises, many battalion-sized or larger, that Ravenswood Solutions has supported.*
Soldiers train during a 21-day eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 17, 2019. This was one of over 40 National Guard exercises, many battalion-sized or larger, that Ravenswood Solutions has supported.*

The mission of the XCTC program is to provide a highly realistic, fully instrumented, and intensive live training event for brigade combat teams, functional, and multi-functional brigades. The scope of the ARNG's XCTC program involves training as many as three brigades simultaneously at multiple locations using a government-provided instrumentation system that tracks and records location and time-synchronized training events.

"Ravenswood Solutions gives our all to provide best-in-class products and services to our troops," said Dan Donoghue, President and CEO of Ravenswood Solutions. "We are honored to be chosen to continue to support this critically-important training to our nation's Guardsmen."

More than 21,000 troops will train at XCTC exercises in 2020.

*The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.

Katie Landry
Communications Manager
949-306-8292
katie.landry@ravenswoodsolutions.com

SOURCE Ravenswood Solutions

Related Links

http://www.ravenswoodsolutions.com

Also from this source

Ravenswood CEO hosts grand opening for products and services...

Ravenswood awarded $857K contract to support brigade-sized US...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Ravenswood awarded $555M contract to support Army National Guard training program

News provided by

Ravenswood Solutions

Nov 08, 2019, 12:15 ET