Ravenswood moves Products and Services Operations Center to Boise, Idaho

FREMONT, Calif., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Military training instrumentation leader Ravenswood Solutions today announced it will be relocating the bulk of its operation from Fremont, California to Boise, Idaho in May of 2019.

Ravenswood will better serve its largest client, the Army National Guard, at the nearby Orchard Combat Training Center by moving the products and services operation center to Boise. Live exercise support and sustainment activity will occur in this centralized hub. Ravenswood headquarters will remain in Fremont. As Ravenswood lowers operating costs, existing customers will realize savings and Ravenswood will expand its business to new clients in need of industry-leading technology and training services.

"This move represents a huge step for us," said Patrick Young, Business Operations Manager for Ravenswood, "I believe everyone on board is excited about the opportunity in Boise." Bob Pidgeon, Director of Live Exercises at Ravenswood added, "As with everything we do, we take into consideration the best interest of our customers. This move will provide the Army National Guard with better access to our services and at a reduced cost."

About Ravenswood Solutions

Ravenswood Solutions, a subsidiary of SRI International, provides government agencies and commercial clients with technology and services for combat training, test and evaluation of vehicles and equipment, and policy analysis events. Field-proven packages include high-fidelity instrumentation, advanced global positioning and mapping, realistic training effects, and turn-key support services that are customized for each client.

Ravenswood Solutions leverages more than 20 years of experience in technology insertion, training support, and sustainment services. This heritage of world-class technology and dedication to customers has made Ravenswood Solutions the leading provider of mobile instrumented training and performance assessment for military ground troops and other security forces, while opening the door for industries such as civil response, logistics, and behavioral research to explore new applications for the technology.

