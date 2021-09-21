Ravi Mody Joins Aloe Care Health's Advisory Board

Mody joins Aloe Care's Advisory Board with more than a decade of experience in data science and insights with companies that include Spotify, iHeartRadio, Boxed, and Daily Harvest. Mody has an extensive background building and leading high-performance teams across machine learning, data science, analytics, marketing, and data engineering, as well as partnering with organization leaders to strategically pinpoint and execute the highest value opportunities.

Lasse Hamre, CTO and co-founder of Aloe Care Health, remarked: "Ravi has a rare combination of traits: deep technical skills, a highly analytical mindset, and exceptional empathy. This enables him to create systems that swiftly and accurately hone in on actionable data. As such, Ravi has a pivotal role in helping us meet our foundational aim for elders: identifying issues before they become crises."

"Aloe Care has created a dynamic platform to empower older adults and the people who care for them," said Mody. "The opportunities to harness the vast dataset within that platform are compelling and virtually limitless. It is extremely gratifying to support the Aloe Care team on this important mission."

Aloe Care's advanced voice-activated medical alert and communication service for elder care is anchored by Aloe Care's proprietary, voice-activated 4G Smart Hub. Aloe Care offers 24/7 voice-activated access to an emergency response center and serves as a comprehensive solution for remote caregiving. Aloe Care fills critical voids for both older adults and caregivers with tools for care collaboration, communication, health, and safety.

ABOUT ALOE CARE HEALTH: Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care's patented, award-winning solution was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents. The company is headquartered in New York.

For more information, visit www.aloecare.com .

SOURCE Aloe Care Health

Related Links

www.getaloecare.com

