Ravn Alaska Approved by International Air Transport Association (IATA) to join the IATA Safety Registry Following Highly Successful International Operational Safety Audit (IOSA)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ravn Air Group ("Ravn") President & CEO, Dave Pflieger, announced today that after successfully completing the IATA operational safety audit, Corvus Airlines (d/b/a Ravn Alaska), was added to the IOSA Registry.

Ravn Alaska completed its on-site IATA Safety audit on May 4th, 2018 and this week, the airline was notified by IATA that the audit had been officially accepted and closed out.

With the completion of the IOSA certification process, Ravn has officially become an IOSA-registered operator. Ravn Alaska is only the 35th airline in the U.S. to achieve this standard.

"Joining the elite group of IOSA-registered global airlines is an unprecedented accomplishment for an Alaska regional carrier and a major milestone for our company," said Ravn President & CEO Dave Pflieger. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication our Ravn Alaska team has shown in making safety our top priority for our customers and our employees."

IATA's IOSA program is an internationally recognized and accepted evaluation system designed to assess an air carrier's management systems, processes, and controls against approximately 900 standards and recommended practices across eight separate organizational disciplines. IOSA registration creates a standard that is comparable on a world-wide basis and is designed so that operational safety audits are conducted in a standardized and consistent manner.

"This achievement builds on Ravn Alaska's other safety accolade this year—the FAA's acceptance of the Corvus Airlines Safety Management System. The FAA's regional inspectors have been very supportive of our efforts to achieve these important safety milestones," added Pflieger.

To follow, Ravn Air Group plans to have its other subsidiary airline, Hageland Aviation LLC (d/b/a Ravn Connect), undertake its ISSA (IATA Standard Safety Audit) early next year. This could make Ravn Connect the only FAA Part 135 airline in the United States to become registered under the new IATA safety program for single engine aircraft carriers.

About Ravn Air Group



Ravn Air Group is proud to be Alaska's largest regional airline. Headquartered in Anchorage and supported by over 1,000 employees, Ravn operates a highly reliable fleet of almost 70 aircraft on more than 400 flights per day (almost 3,000 flights a week) from hubs in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Bethel, Aniak, St. Mary's, Nome, Kotzebue, Unalakleet, Barrow, and Galena. Ravn also recently expanded service to Dillingham and King Salmon. The airline provides passenger, mail, freight, and charter customers with air transportation and logistics services to more than 115 destinations throughout Alaska. Ravn also has interline airline agreements with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines to carry their passengers across the state. Passengers may participate in Ravn Alaska's FlyAway Rewards program for all Ravn Alaska or Ravn Connect flights or accrue Alaska Airlines miles on select Ravn flights. For more information on how to buy tickets or reserve charter flights visit flyravn.com, flyravn.com/charter-a-flight, or call 800-866-8394.

