Raw Coffee Beans Market 2026, Increasing Consumption Of Coffee to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Sep 19, 2022, 14:00 ET
The potential growth difference for the raw coffee beans market between 2021 and 2026 is 73.44 Metric tonnes. The report extensively covers raw coffee beans market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
- Market Driver
- One of the key drivers supporting raw coffee bean market growth is rising coffee consumption. Coffee is typically the world's second-most traded commodity after oil, and demand for coffee has been increasing at a rapid pace in recent years. Furthermore, factors such as the high demand for instant coffee are driving the market's growth in the UK.
- Meanwhile, increased demand for coffee has resulted in increased growth opportunities for market vendors. As a result, rising global coffee consumption is expected to drive demand for raw coffee beans during the forecast period.
- Market Challenges
- One of the factors impeding raw coffee bean market growth is fluctuating coffee bean prices. The volatility in global coffee bean prices is caused by factors such as disparities in demand and supply of coffee beans, a decline in coffee bean production, unfavorable weather conditions, and rising labor costs. Furthermore, rising market competition among vendors is resulting in low-profit margins for them, despite rising raw material costs.
As a result, raw material suppliers can charge competitive and differentiated prices for their products. As a result, fluctuating coffee bean prices are expected to limit the global raw coffee bean market's growth during the forecast period.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
- Belco SA
- Dongsuh Companies Inc.
- Golden Bean Trade
- Illycaffe SpA
- International Coffee and Tea LLC
- La Colombe Coffee Roasters
- Luigi Lavazza SpA
- Mayora Group
- Montesanto Tavares Group
- Nestle SA
Raw Coffee Beans Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08%
Market growth 2022-2026
73.44 MT
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.91
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Japan, Germany, France, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Belco SA, Dongsuh Companies Inc., Golden Bean Trade, Illycaffe SpA, International Coffee and Tea LLC, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Luigi Lavazza SpA, Mayora Group, Montesanto Tavares Group, Nestle SA, Neumann Gruppe GmbH, Peets Coffee Inc., RAW Coffee Company LLC, Starbucks Co., Strauss Coffee BV, The Green Coffee Co., and WS Cafe
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
