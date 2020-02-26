Raw Sugar Launches 'Unfiltered by Raw Sugar' Personal Care Collection

"Our Unfiltered line is a beautifully uncomplicated and uncompromising collection that is uncluttered by all the extras," said Donda Mullis , Co-Founder & CMO, Raw Sugar Living. "Unfiltered is a perfect solution for the health-conscious consumer on a search for a beauty routine with minimal ingredients and original scents that can fill their souls and lift their spirits—and deliver an upscale spa experience. We've made sure to thread through our brand messages of 'Lead with love' and 'Live life purely unfiltered' in all aspects of the collection, from the packaging and marketing, to how the products smell, feel, and benefit the skin."

Unfiltered by Raw Sugar is inspired by small-batch family formulas that were the original recipes conceived by soap maker, Arnie Shugar in the 1960s who perfected his art of making soaps with real and natural ingredients. He eventually passed down his reserve formulas and 'unfiltered' philosophy on life to his son, Ronnie, who alongside Mullis created a beauty brand empire around the simple concept of loving the skin you're in.

"My dad won a soap machine in a poker game 65 years ago, which really honed his craft in the soapmaking business. He was ahead of his time in that he started to disrupt an industry with natural soaps before 'natural' was even trending," said Ronnie Shugar, Co-Founder & CEO, Raw Sugar Living. "Our Unfiltered line honors his love for authentic, uncomplicated and uncompromising quality."

Unfiltered offers a full regimen of elevated luxe spa products ranging from Body Butter, Hand Cream, and Face & Body Mist, to Salt Soak, Shower Gel, and Sugar Scrub, and are all vegan, cruelty-free and sulfate-free. In addition to helping nourish, brighten and strengthen skin, the Unfiltered beauty lineup offers a variety of exhilarating and proprietary scents that are sure to excite the senses: Blueberry + Thyme, Pineapple + Mango, Rosewater + Cucumber, Watermelon + Pink Cactus.

Unfiltered is available exclusively in Target stores and Target.com.

Learn more about the 'Unfiltered by Raw Sugar' products at unfilteredbyrawsugar.com.

About Raw Sugar Living

Raw Sugar Living is a lifestyle brand on a mission to promote clean and healthy living – affordably! For every product purchased, Raw Sugar donates a bar of soap to a family in need. RawSugarLiving.com.

