'Raw Sugar Living' Expands Personal Care Line with Community-Inspired Products
Fast-growing clean beauty lifestyle brand's new hair care line, personal care scents and value-sized fan-favorite body washes now available at Target
Feb 13, 2020, 04:05 ET
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raw Sugar Living announces they have expanded their popular personal care product collection with an invigorating scalp care line, collagen-boosting foaming hand washes, value-sized fan-favorite body washes, and top-requested products from their consumers and social community.
"Our consumers are the heart of our business and drive our product innovation, as well as our give-back program," said Ronnie Shugar, Co-Founder & CEO, Raw Sugar Living. "Our passionate social community are our brand champions, so we listen to them! They inspire us to value quality over quantity."
Now available at Target in stores and online, the 18 new Raw Sugar clean beauty products are made with plant-derived extracts, ingredients processed with ColdPress Technology®, use sustainable packaging, and are infused with unique, delicious-smelling, nature-inspired scents. The expanded collection features new:
- Personal Care Scents
- Foaming Hand Washes with Collagen Boosting Ingredients
- Line of Hair Care Items
- Value-Sized Body Washes with Pump
"We love our community feedback about how our products make them feel beautiful," Donda Mullis, Co-Founder & CMO, Raw Sugar Living, "We continually develop for them wholesome, hip, accessible and premium products that speak to their needs and are also affordable."
Learn more about Raw Sugar Living at https://rawsugarliving.com/.
About Raw Sugar Living
Based in Southern California, Raw Sugar Living is a lifestyle beauty brand on a mission to promote clean and healthy living through products that are good for the body and nourish the soul. Since 2014, the company mainstreams premium-quality and vegan-friendly personal care products, recognized by their signature 'Bamboo Tops & White Bottles' message and 'Living Purely Unfiltered' tagline. Raw Sugar has received various industry honors in product innovation, leadership, business growth and impact, and is ranked No. 1493 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list. Through their social give-back program, the Raw Sugar Initiative, the company has donated millions of bars of soap (and counting!). To learn more, visit rawsugarliving.com.
