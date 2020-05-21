'Raw Sugar Living' Honors COVID-19 Front Line Heroes with Mural of Gratitude on Company HQ Building

On April 28, 2020 local artist, Karen Chandler began painting the art piece, which embodied her signature vibrant style and featured colorful pop-art images of nurses wearing masks and sunglasses. Just two weeks later, on Friday, May 15, the completed mural was officially dedicated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony honoring local healthcare professionals and all essential workers.

"This mural is a powerful tribute to all those who are tirelessly sacrificing their lives to protect so many other lives, and celebrates everybody from the Sarasota Heroes, the first responders, scientists, lab technicians and the food banks, to the essential workers, retail clerks, production workers and truck drivers," said Ronnie Shugar, Co-Founder & CEO, Raw Sugar Living. "From all of us at Raw Sugar, thank you."

Adds Donda Mullis, Co-Founder & CMO, Raw Sugar Living,

"From the start of Raw Sugar, our foundation has always been about leading with love and heart. We are a brand that stands for kindness, respect, contribution and gratitude—not just in our words but through our actions. We are humbled to have been part of this mural project to honor and lift up each and every person who is using their gifts and talents to help us all rise together."

The mural is available for public viewing at the Raw Sugar Living building at 1717 2nd St. in the heart of downtown Sarasota, Florida.

Learn more about Raw Sugar Living at https://rawsugarliving.com/.



About Raw Sugar Living

Based in Sarasota, Florida, Raw Sugar Living is an aspirational lifestyle personal care brand that makes clean, premium and healthy living products affordably. Since 2014, the company mainstreams premium-quality and vegan-friendly personal care products, recognized by their signature 'Bamboo Tops & White Bottles' message and 'Living Purely Unfiltered' tagline. Raw Sugar has received various industry honors in product innovation, leadership, business growth and impact, and is ranked No. 1493 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list. Through their social give-back program, the Raw Sugar Initiative, the company has donated millions of bars of soap (and counting!). To learn more, visit rawsugarliving.com.

CONTACT:



Cherry Thongthavikiat

Raw Sugar Living

[email protected]

818-501-1400

SOURCE Raw Sugar Living

Related Links

rawsugarliving.com

