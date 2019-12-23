Raw Sugar Living Hosts Holiday Give-Back Event at the Covenant House

"We live and breathe our mission through our give-back program because we're not just about helping people heal and recover, but also about encouraging, supporting, and truly transforming lives—really from the inside out," said Donda Mullis , Co-Founder & CMO, Raw Sugar Living.

To date, the Raw Sugar Initiative has resulted in more than 10 million bars of soap donated to families and communities in need. The one-day event attracted over 150 attendees, including Covenant House residents and other local shelters, as well as people brought in via shuttle by staff. The Raw Sugar team joined business/retail partners and community volunteers to give out over 200 everyday essentials—including backpacks, clothing, school supplies, personal care, and food—to youths of all backgrounds.

In the spirit of the holidays, the event hosted haircuts by Precise Barber College, music by residents of Covenant House (DJ Vive & the CHC Blues Band), a photobooth and fun craft tables for attendees to enjoy the season of togetherness by making ornaments and hanging them on the Christmas tree. The event was heavily supported by Raw Sugar's great partners including the Los Angeles Sparks, Mission Valley Bank, Shugar Soap Works, Arpine Media, Beautycon and so many more, providing raffle prizes and donations, and also food from a Taco Stand, Subway, and Dreamy Creations Cupcakes.

Attendees were also treated to words of wisdom and inspiration from the Raw Sugar Founders, the Covenant House's Clinic Director Daniel Ballin, Coordinator Anthony Conley, and previous residents of the shelter.

"It was such an incredible honor for Donda and I to speak to such a purposeful, impactful and diversified group," said Ronnie Shugar, Co-Founder & CEO, Raw Sugar Living. "These events always remind us of why we started this company to promote clean and healthy living through products that are good for the body and nourish the soul."

About Raw Sugar Living

Raw Sugar Living is a California lifestyle beauty brand on a mission to promote clean and healthy living. For every product purchased, Raw Sugar donates a bar of soap to a family in need. Learn more at RawSugarLiving.com.

CONTACT:

Cherry Thongthavikiat

Raw Sugar Living

cherry@rawsugarliving.com

818-501-1400

SOURCE Raw Sugar Living

Related Links

rawsugarliving.com

