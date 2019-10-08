Raw Sugar Living Launches 'Raw Men' Personal Care Line in Target
Lifestyle beauty brand captures essence of men in clean-living body washes and bar soaps; now available in Target stores nationwide
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raw Sugar Living, a lifestyle beauty brand, has launched their 'Raw Men' personal care products in Target stores nationwide. Designed to celebrate the spirit of men, the products—ranging from hydrating body washes to invigorating bar soaps—tap into core scents that capture the true essence of men, delivering a fresh twist of creative inspiration. Supporting their mission to make clean, healthy living accessible to everybody, Raw Sugar's extension into the men's category connects shoppers to a fresh approach on nature-inspired scents that are uniquely male.
"Target has been a strong strategic retail partner these past five years, and we're excited that our Raw Men products will give people more reasons to shop at their local Target store," said Ronnie Shugar, CEO, Raw Sugar Living. "Consumers drive our product innovation, which is why we purposely captured the look and feel of the Raw Sugar brand family that they know and love, with a strong and masculine feel—from packaging to scents—uniquely resonating with men."
The Raw Men products are made with plant-derived ingredients, processed through ColdPress Technology®, using sustainable packaging, and infused with nature-inspired scents. As an industry disrupter in the natural care category throughout best-in-class retail chains, Raw Sugar's products are consciously crafted with high-quality ingredients that deliver the best smell, the cleanest clean and the freshest feel.
"Our core belief is that 'everyone has the right to feel beautiful, which transcends cultures, social classes and genders,'" said Donda Mullis, CMO, Raw Sugar Living. "Men are jumping aboard the self-care movement band wagon and actively seeking clean, 'better for you' products that deliver real benefits to make them look better, feel better and smell better."
With a "Raw Men Smell Good" tagline, the Raw Men product scents include: Charcoal + Bamboo, Black Coconut + Sea Salt, Citrus + Blue Agave, and Eucalyptus + Cedar Leaf. Learn more at https://rawsugarliving.com/our-products/raw-men/.
About Raw Sugar Living
Raw Sugar Living is a lifestyle brand on a mission to promote clean and healthy living. For every product purchased, Raw Sugar donates a bar of soap to a family in need: over 5 million bars and counting! Learn more at RawSugarLiving.com.
