RAW TRAVEL TV PRESENTS "STEADFAST IN UKRAINE"

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV), producers of the nation's most-watched travel show, Raw Travel®, announced their episode "Steadfast in Ukraine" featuring a visit to wartime Ukraine this past July will debut this weekend November 19-20, 2022, with a rebroadcast scheduled for January 28-29, 2023.

The episode features Executive Producer / Host Robert G. Rose as he and Ukrainian refugee videographer Anastasia Zui cross from Poland to film in Lviv, Ukraine.

Anastasia, a talented cinematographer, and regular member of the Raw Travel crew is a twice-displaced refugee from the Donbas region. She continues from Lviv to Kyiv to reunite with her mother for the first time since fleeing the country with her young brother. Her father is serving in the military. Anastasia's experience returning to the country is just one of the storylines.

The episode also documents the difficulty and misery of crossing borders during wartime and an impromptu "off-camera" interview with an anonymous escapee from then-Russian-occupied Melitopol. Rob and Anastasia document a life-affirming exchange with a recently injured Ukrainian soldier and an emotional visit to the ever-expanding Lychakiv Cemetery, where recently killed, soldiers are laid to rest. All among the unpredictability, suspense, and drama of air-raid sirens as Russia fires missiles into Ukraine.

But the show's primary theme is the Ukrainian people's steadfast, optimistic, and hopeful spirit and gratitude to their ally, the United States, as they bravely fight for survival and freedom.

"I've filmed various challenging situations in scores of locales, but none more fraught with uncertainty," says Robert G. Rose, Producer, and Host. "It was life-changing, and I hope it can help keep support for Ukraine steadfast in this country as the brave Ukrainian people deserve.

During the broadcast, Raw Travel will offer an opportunity for viewers to donate to Care4Ukraine.org and Keep the Kids Learning, two organizations led by Joseph Nichols, an American logistics professional living in Ukraine. The grassroots organizations are supplying educational resources for refugee children and medical supplies, solar-powered generators, warm clothes, and water filters to help Ukrainians get through what is likely to be a brutal winter. Viewers will be invited to visit RawTravelGiveBack.com to learn more and donate to the cause if desirous. The show has thus far raised well over $10,000 for Care4Ukraine and in-kind donations to Anastasia's father's platoon near the front.

A preview a trailer for Steadfast in Ukraine is at RawTravelUkraine.com and more information on where to watch is at RawTravel.tv/WhereToWatch with tune-in info for 180 U.S. cities.

ABOUT RAW TRAVEL TV

Raw Travel is an adventure travel & lifestyle series showcasing socially and environmentally aware, independent travel. The series weaves together themes of eco-tourism and voluntourism (giving back) with underground music and authentic culture uniquely. Each weekend the show is seen in 176 U.S. cities on major broadcast affiliates and several international territories (Asia, Africa, Europe...). It can also be found on several major airlines. AIM Tell-A-Vision Group produces the show and oversees its domestic and international distribution. Visit RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT AIM TELL-A-VISION GROUP

AIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV) Group is an independent production, content, and distribution company founded by media veteran and entrepreneur Robert G. Rose. Since 2000, AIM TV has produced and distributed positive, compelling content that reflects a mission of presenting "Media That Matters." Visit AIMTVGroup.com for more information.

ABOUT KEEP THE KIDS LEARNING AND CARE 4 UKRAINE

Joseph Nichols is a US Citizen and logistics expert that has lived and worked in Ukraine since 2014. He and other US Expatriates are raising money for medical supplies, medicines, solar-powered generators, water filtration systems, and thermal clothing distributed to Internally Displaced People (IDPs – Ukrainians displaced within Ukraine). They are also purchasing computers, books, and supplies to set up learning centers in Lviv, Ukraine, for children that the conflict has displaced. They have established transport lines across the Ukrainian/Polish border into most areas of the country and have received donations of supplies, equipment, and medicines. They are also offering space on trucks to other aid groups. Visit https://gofund.me/13be73ab to donate and for more information Care4Ukraine.org and Keep the Kids Learning.

