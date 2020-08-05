Raw Travel's Eighth Season With All-Original Content

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV) announced today that its first-run, syndicated TV series Raw Travel® has been greenlit for an eighth consecutive season. The show will kick off on October 3rd and 4th, 2020 with a full slate of all-original content as many producers are struggling to come to grips with original productions as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the US and other parts of the world.

Thanks to an aggressive shooting schedule pre-pandemic, Raw Travel will be rolling out an entire season of original, first-run content. Coming off a seventh consecutive season of audience and distribution growth and defying the trends of the broader-based television industry, the travel genre is perhaps more popular than ever as home-bound and claustrophobic viewers crave escapism.

Destinations from around the globe will be featured, including Lithuania, Ukraine, Turkey, Colombia, Indonesia, Jamaica, Ethiopia, the country of Georgia, and some limited, domestic U.S. travel. With travel and tourism at a virtual standstill, and many shows relying on re-runs or repackaging old material to get them through, original, first-run, non-news content is a rarity.

"Travelers miss traveling, and viewers need a dose of optimism, love, and hope. I'm so grateful that last year, I said 'yes' to so many travel opportunities. I had no idea that we'd need this content in 2020-21to complete our eighth season of all-original content", says Producer, Robert G. Rose. "First-run, original content can help broadcasters attract viewers on weekends when sports are uncertain, and many syndicated shows have no choice but to re-run or repackage old content. We want to help viewers face this daunting new reality by giving them a chance to live vicariously through our adventures until eventually we can all safely and enjoyably travel again," Rose added.

Raw Travel's Season Eight will debut in 174 US cities and 95% of US TV homes, also a record for the show. The show currently airs each weekend in the USA on broadcast affiliates such as WNYW Fox 5 & WWOR My9 in New York, KCBS 2 & KCAL 9 in Los Angeles, WFLD Fox 32 & WPWR 50 in Chicago, etc., with multiple airings each week in most major markets.

In addition to domestic growth, Raw Travel continues to expand its international footprint on a variety of outlets worldwide and can also be seen via several In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) offerings on airlines such as American Air, Delta, Air Canada, Virgin America, and more.

Raw Travel's official Season 8 trailer is at RawTravelTrailer.com and affiliates are also invited to view RawTravelPledge.com and RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT RAW TRAVEL TV

Raw Travel is an adventure travel & lifestyle series showcasing socially and environmentally aware, independent travel. The series weaves together themes of eco-tourism and voluntourism (giving back) with underground music and authentic culture in a unique way. Each weekend the show is seen in over 174 U.S. cities on major broadcast affiliates as well as in several international territories (Asia, Africa, Europe, etc.). It can also be found on several major airlines and Over the Top (OTT Digital) platforms as well. AIM Tell-A-Vision Group produces the show and oversees its distribution in the USA and internationally. Visit RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT AIM TELL-A-VISION GROUP

AIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV) Group is an independent production, content and distribution company founded by media veteran and entrepreneur Robert G. Rose. Since 2000, AIM TV has been producing and distributing positive, compelling content that reflects a mission of presenting "Media That Matters." Visit AIMTVGroup.com for more information.

SOURCE AIM TV GROUP

Related Links

http://aimtvgroup.com

