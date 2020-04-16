Ray Sloane Joins HKA as Partner

PHILADELPHIA, and NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA, one of the world's leading providers of consulting, expert and advisory services for the construction, manufacturing, process and technology industries, announced today that Ray Sloane has joined the firm as Partner. He will be based out of HKA's New York office, helping to grow the firm's Commercial Damages service line.

Sloane has more than 40 years of financial and consulting experience, including 24 years with public accounting firms. He has provided expert witness testimony in cases involving economic losses, forensic accounting and fraud examinations, solvency determinations and substantive consolidation, tracing of cash flows, business valuation, auditor malpractice, and accounting issues. His experience extends to contract disputes, rebates, allowances and kickbacks, post-acquisition disputes, asset securitization, white-collar crime, fraudulent conveyances and preferences. Sloane has experience in industries such as banking and financial services, including commodities, construction, real estate, labor unions, automotive, asbestos, retail, advertising, entertainment and sports, and consumer and industrial products.

Sloane earned his B.B.A in accounting from Hofstra University and his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law.

Prior to joining HKA, Sloane was a Managing Director with Berkeley Research Group. Prior to that he was a Senior Managing Director with FTI Consulting.

"Ray's litigation consulting, forensic accounting, damages, business valuation and expert witness experience will be a tremendous asset to both our commercial damages group and overall claims consulting practice," said Frank Giunta, President and Partner of HKA's America's Region. "We are very excited to have him join our team," added Giunta.

About HKA

HKA is one of the world's leading privately owned, independent providers of consulting, expert and advisory services for the construction, manufacturing, process and technology industries.

We also have particular experience advising clients on the economic impact of commercial and investment treaty disputes and in forensic accounting matters. In addition, HKA supports companies that conduct business with the US Federal Government, providing them with consulting services on complex government contracting matters.

As trusted independent consultants, experts and advisors, we deliver solutions amid uncertainty, dispute and overrun, and provide the insights that make the best possible outcomes a reality for public and private sector clients worldwide.

HKA has in excess of 1000 consultants, experts and advisors across 50 offices in 19 countries.

Contact

John Paolin

HKA

One Commerce Square

2005 Market Street, Suite 320

Philadelphia, PA 19103

267 831 2913

[email protected]

www.hka.com

SOURCE HKA

