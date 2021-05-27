RayCare 5A brings new features for radiation therapy management

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch announces the release of a new version of RayCare®, the next-generation oncology information system. RayCare 5A* introduces a range of significant new features, including several advancements focused on managing the radiation therapy flow at clinics.

Major features added in the RayCare 5A release include support for managing radiation therapy prescriptions and a new whiteboard which provides an overview of patient treatments including treatment readiness alerts. RayCare now also displays nominal treatment delivery progress when delivering radiation therapy treatment using RayTreat®* or RayCommand®*.

Another significant addition to version 5A is the support for forms that can be configured and previewed by users in the RayCare administration UI. The configured form templates can then be published and created from a new workspace for managing the patient data forms in the patient chart.

RayTreat, the RayCare control room application, now has interoperability support for treatment delivery with the Accuray CyberKnife® System. Additionally, the RayCare task list is displayed in the RayTreat application, enhancing and unifying the user experience.

Further additions to RayCare 5A include patient chart features such as radiation therapy treatment history, improved patient progress tracking, and support for documenting comorbidities. A range of system-wide enhancements have also been made to task management, scheduling, and automation.

Johan Löf, RaySearch founder and CEO states, "RayCare 5A takes an important step forward with significant features that improve the radiation therapy workflow. The suite of RaySearch products delivers an increasingly unified user experience, with synergies that enhance treatment outcome and increase efficiency for clinical staff."

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation® treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®.

The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand®, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

More information: www.raysearchlabs.com

About RayCare

The RayCare® oncology information system (OIS) is designed to support the many complex logistical challenges faced by today's oncology clinics. RayCare is closely integrated with RayStation® and provides seamless access to all the powerful planning tools in RayStation, and RayCommand®. The system efficiently coordinates activities in radiation therapy and offers advanced features for clinical workflow automation, and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare responds to the demand from clinics for a more user-friendly and workflow-oriented information system that can support the future of cancer care.

More information: www.raysearchlabs.com/raycare

About RayCommand

The RayCommand® treatment control system (TCS) is the latest extension of the RaySearch product line. The advanced system acts as a link between the treatment planning system, the oncology information system, and the treatment delivery devices. RayCommand also coordinates and orchestrates different systems involved in cancer treatment, such as the imaging systems, the beam-delivery system, and the patient-support system.

More information: www.raysearchlabs.com/raycommand

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

For further information, please contact:

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)8-510 530 00

[email protected]

Peter Thysell, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)70 661 05 59

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/raycare-5a-brings-new-features-for-radiation-therapy-management,c3354913

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories