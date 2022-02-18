Raydiant Accelerates Growth with Five Executive Hires to Reimagine the In-Store Experience for Brick-and-Mortar

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant , the leading in-location experience management platform, today announced the expansion of its executive team with five new hires to help innovate and execute on Raydiant's go-to market strategy as the company moves up-market. After achieving 357% year over year growth, completing several key acquisitions, and expanding its overall headcount by 60 employees in 2021, this expansion to Raydiant's executive team further showcases the company's exponential growth. The talent expansion comes on the heels of a $30 million Series B funding round led by 8VC and Atomic Ventures earlier this week, making Raydiant the most funded company in their space, with a total raise of $50 million. The recent fundraise will help accelerate Raydiant's full-service platform that helps brick-and-mortar organizations deliver more engaging and personalized experiences to both customers and back of house employees.

Raydiant has hired Robbie Knutson-Ratto as Chief Product Officer, Ismail Sayeeduddin as Chief Revenue Officer, Morgan Chaney as Vice President of Marketing, Joyce Caradonna as Managing Director of EMEA, and Tina Peng as Chief of Staff.

Robbie Knutson-Ratto brings 20 years of experience in enterprise and SMB markets having led product teams to deliver software solutions in the POS, payments, CRM and accounting industries. She will be driving the expansion of the Raydiant Experience Platform via market-changing capabilities for retail, hospitality, and other industries looking to increase digital signage experiences to improve customer and employee engagement.

Ismail Sayeeduddin brings nearly 20 years of experience in building and leading technology sales organizations. During his tenure, he's helped guide a startup's growth from early stages to a publicly traded company generating over $3 billion in annual revenue. Sayeeduddin has held several executive positions leading multicultural teams across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. Sayeeduddin will focus on building a global sales organization concentrated on securing mid-market and enterprise customers.

Morgan Chaney brings over 15 years of marketing and advertising experience across leading brands in the consumer and B2B space from Google, Keurig Dr Pepper, and most recently, the experiential rewards and recognition platform, Blueboard. Chaney will be tasked with expanding Raydiant's brand footprint and building the go-to-market motion to attract mid-market and enterprise customers.

Joyce Caradonna brings 13 years of entrepreneurial experience in successfully building, leading, and growing European technology startups in the online and deep tech space. As the previous CEO of Sightcorp, an AI-powered shopper intelligence solution recently acquired by Raydiant, she has taken on the role of Raydiant's Managing Director EMEA. Caradonna will additionally support with building Raydiant's brand footprint and executing on the go-to-market strategy for the EMEA regions. The company has announced plans to expand EMEA operations with new offices in Lithuania (already opened) and London, with plans to grow EMEA teams to 100 employees throughout 2022.

Tina Peng brings over 10 years of experience in corporate strategy and finance, having helped companies to scale across various industries (real estate, fintech, and e-commerce). In her role, Peng will lead strategic business initiatives and implement cross-functional processes to optimize team productivity and support sustainable growth.

The new executives will focus on growing Raydiant's mid-market and enterprise accounts, innovating the company's product offerings to offer an unmatched all-in-one platform for brick-and-mortar, and expanding its third-party application marketplace towards a goal of 500 integrated partners in 2022.

Raydiant plans to continue growing its team with a target of adding more than 200 additional employees (+300% growth) in 2022, and opening offices in Nashville, Tennessee; Vancouver, BC; and New York City this year.

About Raydiant

Raydiant is the AI-powered, in-location experience management platform of choice for the world's largest brands in retail, e-commerce, restaurants, and more. With Raydiant, business owners and managers can more effectively scale their operations, reduce anxiety from outdated technology oversight, and seamlessly create a more meaningful and personalized content experience that keeps customers coming back and buying more. Raydiant works with nearly 4,500 brands, from SMB to enterprise, including First Bank, Dickey's BBQ, Harvard University, The Salvation Army, Red Bull, Chick-Fil-A, Thomson Reuters, and Wahlburgers. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is headquartered in San Francisco, California and has raised a total of $50 million from 8VC, Atomic Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Broom Ventures, Mark Wahlberg Investments, Expanding Capital, Bloomberg Beta, Gaingels, Illuminate Ventures, Beaconsfield Ventures, Transmedia Capital, West Ventures, XRC, and Ron Conway. To learn more, visit www.raydiant.com .

